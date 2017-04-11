April 10, 2017- Starting this week, the Ontario Immigrant
Nominee Program (OINP) will resume issuing Notifications of
Interest to applicants who qualify for Ontario's
Express EntryHuman Capital Priorities Stream (April
10-14, 2017).
It is recommended that prospective applicants create a new
profile in the Express Entry system to make it easier for the
province of Ontario to identify the applicant profile during its
search of the Express Entry pool. Please note that if you create a
new Express Entry profile, you must delete your old profile.
Prospective applicants who meet the Human Capital Priorities Stream
criteria, have a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score
of 400, and are identified in the Express Entry pool will be sent a
Notifications of Interest.
This round of Notifications of Interest will be targeting
candidates in high-demand skilled trades in the construction sector
who meet the criteria of the Human Capital Priorities Express Entry
stream. The list of occupations can be found here. Historically, people working
in these occupations had lower educational credentials and language
scores so it is uncertain how many will actually qualify for
nomination.
To find out more about various provincial programs and to assess
your qualifications, please
contact us.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
