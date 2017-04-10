April 6, 2017 – The federal government and New
Brunswick have signed a
Canada immigration agreement aimed at boosting the provincial
population and filling jobs as part of the Atlantic Immigration
Pilot.
The agreement will guide the federal-provincial relationship for
the next five years, and is the first of its kind to be signed
between Canada and New Brunswick immigration.
It includes a specific focus on French-speaking immigrants, and
how to bring more of them to the province, extending to how
New Brunswick immigration can do more to connect with and
integrate Francophones.
The agreement was signed by federal Immigration Minister Ahmed
Hussen and Donald Arseneault, New Brunswick Minister of
Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.
