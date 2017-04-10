On April 3, 2017 Ontario announced the results of its first
auction of greenhouse gas emissions allowances (GHG Auction) that
was held March 22, 2017.
The cap and trade program has a market cycle consisting of
compliance periods. In each compliance period there are emission
allowance distributions, auctions, emissions reporting deadlines,
and one single "true-up" (this is where the Capped
Participant submits the required number of its emission allowances
and credits for the compliance period to the Minister).
Ontario Regulation 452/09 requires certain specified industrial
facilities in Ontario to report their GHG emissions to the province
on an annual basis. Prior to June 1st of each year, GHG
emissions from these facilities must be reported if (i) the
emissions are equal to or greater than 10,000 tonnes of
CO2e in a year (or exceeds another reporting threshold),
and (ii) the GHGs come from specified activities. The regulation
also requires facilities that emit 25,000 tonnes or more of
CO2e, or that import electricity, or distribute 200
litres or more of petroleum product, or distribute an amount of
natural gas that if consumed would emit 25,000 tonnes or more of
CO2e to have an accredited organization verify their
report prior to submitting it to the Minister.
The auction resulted in a total of
25,296,367 2017 allowances being sold at a price of $18.08 each
and a total of 812,000 future (2020) greenhouse gas emissions being
sold at a price of $18.07 each. A total of $472,031,155 was
generated in proceeds to be invested in programs to reduce
greenhouse gases and assist in reducing emissions through the
Province's
Climate Change Action Plan. Ontario has committed approximately
$325 million to the
Green Investment Fund to promote climate change actions. The
details of the auction results can be found in the Ministry of
Environment and Climate Change's
Summary Results Report.
There are mandatory participants in the cap-and-trade program
that must have enough allowances to equal their emissions at the
end of each compliance period. Any company that requires additional
allowances to match their emissions has the ability to purchase
allowances on the secondary market. The secondary market is where
the following transactions are permitted: (i) the purchase and sale
of emissions allowances that have already been distributed to a
Capped Participant; (ii) the purchase and sale of early reduction
and offset credits; and, (iii) the purchase and sale of derivative
financial products.
GHG Auctions will be held four times per year during the 2017
– 2020 compliance period. The MOECC has stated that the key
indicator of the success of the cap-and-trade program will be the
reduction of GHG emissions.
