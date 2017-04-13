As noted in an earlier
blog post, we discussed the joint CBC / Toronto Star
investigation and subsequent release of the Panama Papers. In a
subsequent Toronto Star
article, the CRA states its intention to act more aggressively
in pursuing those who commit tax fraud and tax evasion. Notable in
its new aggressive stance, the CRA states in the Toronto Star
article that those suspected of "aggressive tax avoidance or
tax evasion" will be subject to more "severe
consequences", including "a lot more criminal
investigations" and the fingerprinting of anyone charged with
tax evasion.
In Budget 2016, the Federal Government announced almost $500
million in additional funds to the CRA to assist it in its
enforcement efforts. This money appears to have been immediately
put to use by the CRA. The Toronto Star notes that "230 people
have been added to the compliance department and lawyers are now
being embedded in investigating teams".
The 2017 Federal Budget pledged an additional $1 billion to
assist the CRA in its tax compliance efforts. The funds are being
earmarked for increased investigative work, particularly in the
"underground" economy, including construction and
hospitality sectors, as well as to continue to develop computer
programs, systems and algorithms to monitor and track high-risk
potentially abusive transactions, such as international electronic
funds transfers. Future targets include high net worth individuals
who may utilize tax loopholes to gain what the CRA perceives as
unfair tax advantages.
The CRA has updated its
website to prominently feature its efforts in cracking down on
international tax evasion and tax avoidance. As part of the
CRA's efforts, they note that they have many tools at their
disposal to combat tax evasion including:
Reviewing Electronic Funds Transfers over $10,000 as
they cross borders to and from Canada and studying specific
offshore locations and certain financial
institutions.
Collaborating and sharing information with
international partners such as the OECD's Forum on Tax
Administration and the Joint International Taskforce on Shared
Intelligence and Collaboration;
Identifying promoters of aggressive tax
schemes;
Identifying international non-compliance and abuses
through its treaty networks;
Creation of the Offshore Compliance Advisory Committee
(OCAC), an independent advisory committee of experts which, on
December 5, 2016, presented the CRA with the OCAC's
report on the Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP), with its
recommendations to improve and enhance the VDP
program;
Combatting aggressive international tax avoidance
strategies of multinational companies through the CRA's
participation in the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Action
Plan and the Multilateral Competent Authority
Agreement;
Encouraging Canadians to report tax avoidance through
the Offshore Tax Informant Program; and
Encouraging Canadians to use the VDP
to voluntarily correct their tax reporting by correcting a
previously filed return or reporting otherwise unreported income or
property.
