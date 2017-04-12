In July of 2016 the Supreme Court of Canada revamped the
framework around an accused person's right to a speedy trial in
the case
R v. Jordan. Corporations are considered persons at law and
they too have the right to be tried in a reasonable time pursuant
to section 11(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and
Freedoms. The new framework set out a presumptive ceiling of
18 months for trial in provincial court and 30 months for trial in
the superior court. Once the ceiling is exceeded then the delay is
presumed to be unreasonable and the onus is on the Crown to rebut
the presumption. A more detailed explanation can be found in
another CCP blog
here.
Since the decision in Jordan, lower courts have begun
to apply the new framework, and in a very recent case charges were
stayed against a company due to a 55-month delay. Charges pursuant
to the Occupational Health and Safety Act were laid
against Stephenson's Rental Services following a workplace
fatality on November 18, 2011. Stephenson's Rental Services had
provided equipment, an electric elevated work platform, to another
company that was performing work at the General Motors plant in St.
Catherines. The charges alleged that the equipment was defective.
The trial did not commence for 30 months after the laying of the
charges and additional delays were caused by the Crown's
failure to produce disclosure from an expert witness.
Defence counsel in this case rightly brought a motion pursuant
to section 11(b) of the Charter due to the delay. Justice
Wilkie of the Ontario Court of Justice was critical of the Crown in
his decision to stay the charges and declare that the right of the
corporation to a speedy trial had been violated.
This case is a positive one for employers, reinforcing your
right to a trial within a reasonable time period. The recent trend
of lower courts to apply Jordan in the manner described by
the Supreme Court means that the Crown must have their act together
if they want to avoid a Charter challenge. CCP will be following
this case and provide updates if the Crown decides to appeal the
decision. If you are forced to defend your company against health
and safety charges, the
lawyers at CCP have the expertise and experience to guide you
through the process and ensure your rights are represented
resolutely.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
