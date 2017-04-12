On March 10, Health Canada released a white paper entitled
"Public Release of Clinical Information in Drug Submissions
and Medical Device Applications."1 If adopted, the
recommendations of the white paper would allow Health Canada to
disclose specified clinical information in drug submissions and
medical device applications for non-commercial purposes.
What You Need To Know
Public release of clinical information in drug submissions and
medical device applications would be limited to those that have
completed Health Canada's regulatory review process.
Certain categories of commercial information included in the
drug submission or medical device application may be exempt from
public release. Health Canada will consider these exemptions upon
discussion with manufacturers.
Certain portions of the methodological details for drugs and
medical devices may be treated as confidential, including in-house
modifications or procedures to analytical, immunogenicity,
bioassay, or sample size calculations methods not commonly used by
the industry.
The recommendations are proposals only. Comment is open on the
proposals until May 26, 2017.
Health Canada is targeting to release draft regulations in the
fall of 2017.
Health Canada has been making more data about health products
available to the public in recent years as part of its
Regulatory Transparency and Openness Framework. This white
paper works to support this initiative as Health Canada looks to
align its disclosure policies with that of the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA).
The EMA has released clinical trial data for medicines on request
under its access to document policy since 2010, and since October
2016 has been publishing clinical data submitted after January 1,
2015 by pharmaceutical companies to support regulatory applications
they have submitted for human medicines.2 In that same
vein, the U.S. FDA issued the final rule3 on September
21, 2016 that expands the requirements for the submission of
clinical trial registration and results information to improve
public access to information. Most notably, the final rule requires
that results information is required for all applicable clinical
trials of drugs, biologics, and medical devices that are approved,
licensed, or cleared, in addition to those that are not approved,
licensed or cleared by the U.S. FDA. The final rule came into
effect January 18, 2017.
Health Canada recently amended the Food and Drugs Act
to permit the disclosure of Confidential Business Information (CBI)
without notice in situations where a therapeutic product may
present a serious risk of injury, or if the proposed disclosure is
in the interest of human health or public safety. With respect to
the latter, Health Canada may only disclose CBI to (i) certain
government bodies, (ii) persons from whom Health Canada seeks
advice and (iii) persons who carry out functions relating to human
health and public safety promotion. In conjunction with the white
paper, Health Canada released a Guidance Document on the current
process for disclosure of CBI4 – however, if the
proposal to release clinical information is enacted, such clinical
information will cease to be CBI and as such, will no longer be
subject to a vetting process prior to its release.
What's Next
Health Canada is accepting public comments on the proposal until
May 26, 2017. Written submissions will be available following
completion of the public comment period. Health Canada intends to
propose draft regulations in the fall of 2017, which will be
followed by further public consultations.
