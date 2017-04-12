Xylem Water Solutions Manufacturing Alberta ("Xylem")
was the owner of the registered Canadian trademark AQUAVIEW in
association with software for water treatment plants and pump
stations.
Xylem received a section 45 challenge under the Trade-marks Act (the "Act"). A
section 45 notice requires the owner of a registered trademark to
prove that the mark has been used in Canada during the three-year
period immediately before the notice date. The term "use"
has a special meaning in trademark law. In this case, Xylem was put
to the task of showing "use" of the mark AQUAVIEW in
association with software in Canada during the relevant period.
How does a software vendor show "use" of a trademark
on software in Canada?
The Act tells us that
"A trade-mark is deemed to be
used in association with goods if, at the time of the
transfer of the property in or possession of the goods, in
the normal course of trade, it is marked on the goods
themselves or on the packages in which they are
distributed..." [Emphasis added]
The general rule is that a trademark should be displayed at the
point of sale. In Scott Paper Limited v. Georgia Pacific
Consumer Products LP, a case involving a toilet paper
trademark, the Federal Court confirmed the Opposition Board's
view that Georgia-Pacific's mark had not developed any
reputation since it was not visible until after the packaging was
opened. Arguably, if a mark is not visible at the point of
purchase, it cannot function as a trademark; regardless of how many
times consumers see the mark after they open the packaging
to use the product.
In some ways, Xylem faced a similar problem to the one which
faced Georgia-Pacific. In Ashenmil v Xylem Water Solutions AB, the Opposition
Board tackled this problem as it relates to software sale. The
evidence showed that the AQUAVIEW mark was displayed on website
screenshots, technical specifications, and screenshots from the
software.
The decision in Ashenmil frames the problem this
way:
"...even if the mark did appear
onscreen during operation of the software, it would have been seen
by the user only after the purchaser had acquired the
software. ... seeing a mark displayed, when the software is
operating without proof of the mark having been used at the time of
the transfer of possession of the ware, is not use of the
mark" as required by the Act.
Regardless, in the section 45 proceeding re: AQUAVIEW the
Registrar ultimately accepted Xylem's evidence of use within
the relevant period, and upheld the registration of the AQUAVIEW
mark. Some important comments that emerge from this case are listed
below:
Software Screenshots: The display of a mark
within the actual software would be viewed by customers only
after transfer of the software. This kind of display might
constitute use of the mark in cases where a customer
renews its license, but is unlikely to suffice as evidence
of use for new customers.
Technical Documentation: In this case, the
software was "complicated" software for water treatment
plants. The owner sold only four licenses in Canada within a
three-year period. In light of this, it was reasonable to infer
that purchasers would take their time in making a decision and
would have reviewed the technical documentation prior to purchase.
Thus, the display of the mark on technical documentation was
accepted as "use" prior to the purchase. This would not
be the case for, say, a 99¢ mobile app or off-the-shelf
consumer software where technical documentation is unlikely to be
reviewed prior to purchase.
Website screenshots: Website screenshots and
digital marketing brochures that clearly display the mark can
bolster the evidence of use. Again, depending on the nature of the
software, purchasers can be expected to review such materials prior
to purchase.
Downloadable Software: Software companies are
well advised to ensure that their marks are clearly displayed on
materials that the purchaser sees prior to purchase, which
will differ depending on the type of software. The display of a
mark on software screenshots is not discouraged; but it should not
be the only evidence of use. If software is downloadable,
then the mark should be clearly displayed to the purchaser at the
point of checkout.
An Ounce of Prevention: The cases have shown
some "flexibility" to determine each case on its facts,
but do not rely on the mercy of the Court: software vendors should
ensure that they have strong evidence of clear display of the mark
before the point the consumer actually purchases the software.
Clear evidence may even prevent a section 45 challenge in the first
place.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
