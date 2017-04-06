A roofing company has been fined $40,000 under the
Occupational Health and Safety Act, including $15,000 for
obstructing a Ministry of Labour inspector.
The MOL inspector had gone to the site because of a complaint.
He observed workers on the roof without fall protection,
hardhats or safety boots.
According to the MOL press release, the company's workers
"fled the worksite during the investigation, and the company
failed to respond to correspondence and the direction of the
inspector."
In additional to the $15,000 fine for obstruction, the company
was also fined $20,000 for the lack of fall protection, $2,500 for
the lack of hard hats, and $2,500 for the lack of protective
footwear, for a total of $40,000.
The MOL press release says that the company had two prior
convictions under the OHSA, and that the company's owner has
also been previously convicted and fined under the OHSA.
The Ministry of Labour press release may be found
here.
