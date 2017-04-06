The new N.B. Lobbyists' Registration Act
took effect April 1, 2017. The Act defines who a lobbyist is, what
activities constitute "lobbying", requires
"lobbyists" to submit returns to the Province – and
makes failure to comply with the Act an offence. If you are caught
by the definition of "lobbyist" under the new Act,
register now; if you're using a "lobbyist" in N.B.,
make sure you use a registered one.
Here's who has to register under the new Act, what
activities constitute "lobbying", and when, how and why
to register.
Who. Your business card title doesn't have
to be "lobbyist" for this to apply. The Act creates and
covers two broad categories of "lobbyist":
Consultant Lobbyist.
An individual who is remunerated (financially or with other
benefits) to undertake "lobbying" activities on behalf of
a client.
In-House Lobbyist.
An employee, including an officer who is compensated for the
performance of their duties, who: spends (or intends to spend) 20%
or more of their time in a three-month period undertaking
"lobbying" activities for their employer; or such an
employee who collectively with other employees spends (or intends
to spend) the equivalent to 20% or more of one full-time
employee's time in a three-month period lobbying. Where the
"lobbyist's" employer is a corporation, the time
spent must take into account any lobbying on behalf of any of the
corporation's subsidiaries or its parent.
The Act does, however, carve out some specific kinds of
advocacy, for example: communications regarding public proceedings,
enforcement or administrative actions; requests from a public
office holder for advice or comment on one of these; personal
matters of a constituent; and trade union talks for collective
agreements or representation of a member/former member. In
addition, those in government aren't generally caught by the
Act's registration and return requirements.
What. The Act defines "lobbying" as
communicating with a public office holder in an attempt to
influence any one or more of the following: legislative
development; public bills/resolutions of the Legislative Assembly;
regulations; policy; cabinet decisions regarding the award of
government contracts for goods and services; cabinet or ministerial
decisions to have the private sector provide government goods or
services; and awarding of government grants, contribution, or other
financial interests. For consultant lobbyists, arranging meetings
with a public office holder, and communicating with a public office
holder to influence the awarding of a government contract also
constitute "lobbying".
When. Consultant lobbyists must file a return
within 15 days after commencing their lobbying activities for a
client. In-house lobbyists employed by a person or partnership
other than an "organization" (generally a not-for-profit)
must file a return within two months after the day on which they
become an in-house lobbyist. If an organization employs the
in-house lobbyists, the organization's senior officer is
responsible to file the return within two months after the day on
which the employee became an in-house lobbyist for the
organization. Consultants who were already lobbying and in-house
lobbyists already employed by an organization when the new Act took
effect get a get a three month grace period.
How. Lobbyists required to register under the
new Act must open an online account with Service New Brunswick to
submit the returns documenting their lobbying activities as the Act
requires. The Registry will be available for public viewing on July
1, 2017.
Why. A "lobbyists" failure to comply
with the new Act, including submitting returns, is an offence for
which the Province can impose fines of up to $25,000 for a first
offence and up to $100,000 for subsequent offences. And while the
offence is that of the lobbyist, those who use an unregistered
lobbyist presumably don't wish their efforts to be tainted.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The British Columbia Court of Appeal held that certain members and Bands of a First Nation did not have standing to pursue remedies against a corporate body representing the First Nation in treaty negotiations.
The Federal Government of Canada tabled its 2017 Budget on March 22nd. The Budget was relatively thin compared to the last federal budget and did not contain significant tax changes across any sectors.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).