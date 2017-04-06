The Commissioner of Competition (the Commissioner) filed a
Notice of Application (the Application) against the Hudson's
Bay Company (HBC) in late February alleging that HBC engaged in
deceptive marketing practices relating to its sale of sleep sets
(mattresses and foundations) including representations regarding
ordinary sales price (OSP). The Commissioner is seeking a variety
of remedies including an order requiring HBC to pay an
administrative penalty and issue corrective notices.
This Application follows closely on the heels of Amazon
Inc.'s (Amazon) consent order relating to OSP and emphasizes
that misleading advertising generally, and OSP representations in
particular, continue to be priority enforcement areas for the
Competition Bureau (the Bureau). For a summary of the Amazon
consent order,
please see our blog post here.
Background
As is well-known to most Canadian consumers, HBC typically
engages in a "high-low" pricing strategy, including with
respect to sleep sets. The Application alleges that HBC engaged in
misleading OSP representations with respect to certain sleep sets
between 2013 and 2014. Specifically, the Application alleges that
(i) very few sleep sets were sold at the "regular price"
(which was approximately double the promotional price) and (ii) HBC
used terms such as "clearance" and "end of
line" where this was not the case. The Application indicates
that these representations were misleading because they inflated
the claimed promotional savings and created a false urgency by
suggesting that quantities were limited.
In addition, the Application alleges that HBC did not follow its
own advertising compliance guidelines, which the Bureau viewed as
an aggravating factor and an indication that self-correction was
not likely.
Ordinary Sales Price Representations
Under the OSP provisions of the Competition Act (the
Act), a regular ordinary price must meet either the volume test
(which requires that a substantial volume was sold at or above the
advertised "regular price" within a reasonable period of
time) or the time test (which requires that the product was offered
at the regular price or higher in good faith for a substantial
period of time).
According to the Application, based on its investigation, the
Bureau concluded that HBC had not met either the volume or the time
tests – the Bureau found that approximately 99% of the
relevant sleeps sets had been sold at the reduced promotional price
and that they had been offered at the regular price less than 50%
of the time. Further, the Bureau found that the "regular
price" charged by HBC for the relevant sleep sets was "so
inflated above what the market would bear" that these regular
prices had not been established in good faith.
Clearance Representations
The Bureau's investigation considered flyers with
"clearance" or "end of line" promotions for a
variety of sleep sets in 2014 and 2015. The Bureau's view is
that the use of terms such as "clearance" and "end
of line" are material and persuasive to a consumer's
purchasing decision as they create a sense of urgency. On this
point, the Bureau's investigation found that, despite the use
of these terms, HBC continued to replenish its inventory of these
products from the manufacturer and offered these sets subsequent to
the end of "clearance" and "end of line"
promotions.
Key Takeaways
Again, this application highlights the Bureau's focus on
misleading advertising generally and OSP in particular. The
rationale for the Bureau's ongoing focus on OSP claims seems
somewhat unclear – especially in this case given that (i)
HBC's "high-low" pricing strategy is well known to
consumers and (ii) sleep sets are typically a well-researched
planned purchase for most consumers. In other words, it is unclear
whether the OSP-related conduct in this case actually materially
mislead consumers.
That being said, this case in conjunction with the recent Amazon
case clearly indicates the potential pitfalls of using comparison
pricing (whether this comparison is made to a company's own
price or other comparator pricing) and also indicates the potential
compliance risks of using a "high-low" pricing strategy
more generally. It also sends a clear signal that the Bureau views
the use of language that falsely creates a sense of urgency or
limited supply as misleading.
A final takeaway is that the failure to follow existing internal
guidelines will be treated as an aggravating factor that results
the Bureau seeking more formal or aggressive sanctions. This issue
reiterates the need for compliance officers to ensure that internal
compliance guidelines are being followed and revised to reflect new
business strategies or legal developments.
