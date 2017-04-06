April 5, 2017 – The Manitoba nominee program issued 225
Invitations to Apply for Manitoba immigration in the most recent
draw of its
Provincial Nomination Program (PNP), made on March 30,
2017.
A further 24 ITAs for
Canada immigration were issued under a Manitoba PNP Strategic
Recruitment Initiative (SRI) to skilled workers from overseas, for
which a minimum score of 698 was required. An SRI is when a batch
of permanent residents are invited to apply to fill a specific
labour market need.
The Manitoba Nominee Program's previous draw, made on March,
2017, saw a total of 313 ITAs issued, with 250 of them going to
skilled workers in Manitoba. The lowest ranked candidate issued
with an invite scored 684 points.
The remaining 63 ITAs went to overseas workers under another
SRI. The minimum score was 703 in this category.
