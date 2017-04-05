As international, and now many Canadian1, trade-mark
applicants are aware, the Nice Classification system is an
international classification or categorization system of goods and
services that is administered/updated by the World Intellectual
Property Organization (WIPO) and that was established by the
Nice Agreement concerning the International Classification of
Goods and Services for the Purposes of the Registration of
Marks2.
Use of the Nice Classification system will eventually become
mandatory in Canada, upon full implementation here of various
international trade-mark treaties3.
In the interim, there have been some further modest
developments. The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO)
announced earlier this year that for Canadian trade-mark
applications voluntarily using the Nice Classification system, it
now applies the 11th edition, which came into force on January 1,
20174. Applicants are, however, reminded that merely
classifying goods and services according to the Nice Classification
is not sufficient in Canada; Canadian trade-mark
applications continue to require "a statement in ordinary
commercial terms of the specific goods or services in association
with which the mark has been or is proposed to be
used"5. The intent of accepting trade-mark
applications that voluntarily use the Nice Classification system in
advance of this being a requirement is to allow trade-mark
applicants in Canada to use and become familiar with the system. As
this will eventually be a requirement, it is strongly advised that
trade-mark owners categorize the covered goods and services using
the Nice Classification, while also listing these in specific
ordinary commercial terms, for all new trade-mark application
filings in Canada.
CIPO also announced late last year6 that it would
begin to send courtesy letters to owners7 of registered
Canadian trade-marks that are due for renewal as of January 1,
2018, inviting them to voluntarily categorize the goods/services
covered by the registration based on the Nice Classification prior
to or upon renewal. CIPO's goal with these letters is to begin
the large task of classifying previously registered trade-marks
based on the Nice Classification. While these are
'courtesy' letters, it is strongly advised that trade-mark
owners take the time to classify according to the Nice
Classification if they receive such a letter for a pending renewal,
as it will eventually become mandatory.
Footnotes
1 The Canadian Intellectual Property Office
(CIPO) began to accept Canadian trade-mark applications that
voluntarily used the Nice Classification system starting on
September 28, 2015, see CIPO Practice Notice: Nice Classification
(September 28, 2015).
3 Namely, (1) the above-mentioned Nice
Agreement concerning the International Classification of Goods and
Services for the Purposes of the Registration of Marks, (2)
the Singapore Treaty on the Law of Trademarks (a treaty
that helps to set certain common procedures for trade-mark
registration and licensing, so as to harmonize these between
jurisdictions), and (3) the Protocol relating to the Madrid
Agreement concerning the International Registration of Marks
(an agreement and protocol for an international system to
facilitate registration in multiple jurisdictions. This does not
create an 'international' trade-mark, but rather a system
to deal with national rights more centrally, so as to ease the
administrative burden in seeking trade-mark registrations in
multiple jurisdictions).
As reported previously, the Federal Court issued an interlocutory injunction on June 1, 2016 directed at retailers of set-top boxes that are configured, or "pre-loaded", with various applications that provide their users with unauthorized access to copyrighted television content.
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).