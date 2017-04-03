Employers have long been advised to ensure that a new employee
agrees to and executes his or her written employment contract
before starting work. Otherwise, there is a risk that the
employment contract will be held to be unenforceable on the basis
that there was no "consideration" provided to the
employee in exchange for entering into it. Usually the
"consideration" (meaning something of value exchanged
between the parties) to the employee is the employment itself.
Courts have held, however, if an employee is already employed, the
continued employment itself will not be sufficient consideration.
Something more must be provided.
The issue of whether an employment contract was enforceable
based, in part, on when it had been signed by the employee arose in
a recent Ontario Court of Appeal decision. In that
case, the employee ("Wood") was offered and accepted
employment over the phone. She was then sent an email outlining the
terms of her employment. About a week later, Wood started work. A
day later, she signed the employment contract. After being
dismissed without cause a number of years later, Wood brought a
wrongful dismissal action. As part of this action, she alleged that
her employment contract (including the termination clause that
limited her entitlements upon dismissal) was unenforceable due to a
lack of consideration because it had been signed after she started
working.
The Court disagreed. In upholding the motions judge's
decision on the issue, Justice Laskin stated that "a written
employment agreement is not unenforceable merely because the
employee signs it after starting to work...[It] might well be
unenforceable if an employer includes in it a material term that
was not part of the original employment relationship... But [the
Respondent] did not do so." (Wood was ultimately successful in
having the termination clause of the employment contract voided on
other grounds.)
Importantly, the judge below had inferred that the terms of
Wood's employment were contained in the email that she received
the email before she started working and Wood had never claimed
that she saw the employment contract for the first time only after
starting work. Further, she did not claim that the contract she
signed contained any additional material term. As the employer had
not unilaterally imposed a new term of her employment, fresh
consideration was not required.
Caution must be exercised in interpreting this decision too
broadly. Ultimately, this case turned on its facts. Employers
remain well-advised to have an employee sign on the dotted line
before actually commencing work to mitigate the risk of
such a contract being found unenforceable for lack of
consideration.
Written with the assistance of Kara Forrest, Articling
Student.
