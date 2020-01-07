The Law 13.964/19, recently published in the Brazilian Official
Gazette on December 24, 2019, aimed, mainly, pursuant its 1st
article, to improve criminal and criminal procedural law. Because
of that, the law is known as the “anticrime
package”.
At first sight, the new law may seem to be focused exclusively
in the criminal area, however, one might realize that there are
some relevant changes regarding the administrative improbity.
The relevant changes are related to the amendments brought to
the Administrative Improbity Law (Law no. 8429/92), adding up
paragraphs 1 and 10-A, in the article 17, allowing the execution of
“civil non-persecution agreements” in administrative
improbity lawsuits, that is, is now certain the possibility of an
agreement in this kind of action, what was not clear before and was
object of legal and case law obstacles.
The possibility of civil non-persecution agreements in
administrative corruption actions gives more legal certainty to the
companies that may opt to execute leniency agreement, because the
Law no. 8429/92 removed the uncertainty about the possibility and
legality of leniency to bring effects to the administrative
improbity scope as well, whether to avoid actions of this nature or
to dismiss actions filed.
The Law no. 13964/19 also brought out some vetos, as relevant as
the changes themselves, such as, for example, in connection to the
inclusion of the article 17-A in the Law 8429/92. This article,
briefly, set up some conditions for the execution of the civil
non-persecution, inclusive in the sense that only the
Prosecutor’s Office could execute this type of agreement.
Therefore, is now open the legal possibility also to the Public
Administration, according to the specific case, to execute civil
non-persecution agreements.
The veto above, jointly to the other taxes in the Law no.
13964/19, will be subject to the appreciation of part of the
Brazilian Congress, where it can be overridden.
The Law no. 13964/19 shall be in force after thirty (30) days of
its publication.
