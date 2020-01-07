The Executive Board of the Brazilian National Health
Surveillance Agency ("ANVISA") issued, on December 09,
2019, a resolution designated "Resolution of the Collegiate
Board" N. 327, regulating the registry of cannabis products
and derivatives in Brazil ("Resolution"). The Resolution
provides for the procedures for granting the Sanitary Authorization
for manufacturing and importation, as well as establishes
requirements for the marketing, prescribing, dispensing, monitoring
and surveillance of cannabis products for medicinal purposes.
The Resolution allows manufacturing companies to sell finished
cannabis-based products in pharmacies and drugstores in Brazil, and
establishes requirements for the manufacturing, importing and
selling of cannabis medical products in Brazil. Cultivating
cannabis in Brazil remains prohibited.
Until the issuance of the Resolution, Law 11.243/2006 prohibited
the cultivation, culture and harvest and exploration of cannabis,
except upon legal authorization for medical and scientific uses, in
pre-determined places and for pre-determined periods, and upon
inspection. Since January 2015, medical oil and extract products
with cannabis active principles ("CBD") can be imported
by patients in Brazil, upon authorization by ANVISA.
Even though the cannabis-based products were not on the list of
banned substances anymore, a patient with a medical prescription
for the use of cannabis-based drugs needed an import authorization
to import the products into Brazil. Other than that,
commercialization of cannabis-based products was not allowed.
Thus, the Resolution has brought important changes to the
cannabis regulatory framework in Brazil. As of the publication of
the Resolution, patients holding a medical prescription
recommending the use of cannabis-based products will be able to buy
the products directly from pharmacies / drugstores in Brazil.
Manipulation of cannabis products is not allowed.
Rules for prescription will depend on the concentration of THC
on the drug. Manufacturing and importing companies will need a
special license from ANVISA. The requirements to apply and obtain
such license are also set forth in the Resolution.
The Resolution establishes special parameters for the labelling
and packaging of Cannabis products. The Resolution shall be
reviewed within three (3) years after its publication, therefore,
it is a transitional measure, subject to change and edition.
