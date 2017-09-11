In order to standardize the decisions handed down by the
ordinary chambers, the Superior Chamber of the Tax Court of
São Paulo (Tribunal de Impostos e Taxas do Estado de
São Paulo – TIT/SP) approved, at its session held on
August 31, four new Precedent Statements that will serve as basis
for future judgments on subjects discussed before the
administrative court. Three of the statements deal with issues
related to the use of ICMS credits, while one deals with the
updating of the amount of tax liability charged by a tax
assessment. The matters dealt with in the statements are as
follows:
Summary 09 – statute of limitation of tax assessments in
cases related to improper use of credits;
Summary 10 – interest rates applicable to the tax and
fine;
Summary 11 – write-off of ICMS credits related to
illegitimate tax benefits;
Summary 12 – booking of credits in operations whose
subsequent exit is benefited by reduction in the taxable base.
The approval of the new statements is not only an important tool
to speed up the resolution of disputes between taxpayers and the
tax authorities, but also serves as a guide in the interactions
between the Treasury and taxpayer. However, the new statements
governing certain matters by the TIT/SP does not prevent taxpayers
from discussing the subject both at the administrative level as
well as before the Courts.
