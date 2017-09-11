Objetivando a uniformização das decisões
proferidas pelas câmaras ordinárias, a Câmara
Superior do Tribunal de Impostos e Taxas do Estado de São
Paulo – TIT/SP aprovou, na sessão do último dia
31/08, quatro novas súmulas que serviram de base para
futuros julgamentos sobre matérias já pacificadas no
âmbito administrativo. Três súmulas tratam de
questões relacionadas ao aproveitamento de créditos
de ICMS, ao passo que uma trata da atualização do
crédito tributário exigido em auto de
infração. Os assuntos tratados são os
seguintes:
Súmula 09 – regra decadencial aplicável aos
lançamentos de ofício em casos de aproveitamento
indevido de créditos de ICMS;
Súmula 10 – juros de mora aplicáveis ao
imposto e multa exigidos em auto de infração;
Súmula 11 – glosa de créditos de ICMS
decorrentes de benefícios fiscais ilegítimos;
Súmula 12 – vedação ao
aproveitamento de créditos em operações cuja
saída subsequente esteja beneficiada por
redução na base de cálculo.
A aprovação dos novos enunciados constituem
não apenas um importante instrumento para celeridade na
resolução dos litígios fiscais, mas
também servem para orientar as relações entre
Fisco e contribuinte. Contudo, lembramos que a
pacificação do entendimento de determinados assuntos
pelo TIT/SP não impede o contribuinte de discutir as
matérias tanto no âmbito administrativo quanto perante
o Judiciário.
