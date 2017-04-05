Federal Law 13,428 was enacted in March 30th 2017 ruling the
reopening of the Brazilian Special Regime for Tax and Exchange
Legalization ("RERCT"), taking into consideration the
success of its first version, which represented an extra revenue
for tax authorities in 2016 of over BRL 45 billion.
The main objective of the regime remains the same, i.e., to
regularize resources, assets and rights of legal background, not
declared or declared improperly, remitted or kept abroad, or even
repatriated, by Brazilians residing in the country in June 30th
2016, from both a tax and a criminal perspectives.
Note that the new deadline to file this optional procedure will
be July 31st 2017 and the applicable overall cost (income tax +
penalty) for joining has increased from 30% to 35.25%, as a way to
punish stragglers. Besides, in order to converse the asset value to
BRL, the taxpayer will have to use the USD exchange rate from June
30th 2016, of 3.2098, higher than that of the first season
(2.6562).
Notwithstanding, we still consider this amnesty program as an
unprecedented way to legalize the situation of those Brazilians who
hold undeclared assets abroad, specially bearing in mind the
current context of intense exchange of information among tax
authorities throughout the world.
[1] Partner at Gaia, Silva, Gaede
Associados in Sao Paulo, Master Degree in Law and Accounting from
the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE),
post-graduation degree (lato sensu) in Corporate Law from
the Catholic University of Sao Paulo (PUC/SP) and bachelor's
degree in Law from the University of Sao Paulo (USP).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
