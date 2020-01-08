NSW deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame
recently recommended that pill testing services be rolled out
at festivals and the use of drug detection dogs be dropped. She
came to these conclusions as a result of her investigation into
drug-related deaths at NSW music festivals.
Five young people died at music events over the 2018-19 festival
season. The
first two overdose deaths occurred at September 2018's
Defqon.1 festival, which was an event where punters later
complained of being too scared to seek medical assistance as police
had surrounded the medic tent.
The fear of getting into trouble with the law is a major barrier
to seeking medical help when illicit drug use is involved.
That's why it's essential for people to know that when an
ambulance is called to a drug incident in settings other than
events paramedics don't call the police.
So, if an individual appears to be in trouble after ingesting
illicit substances at someone's house, an ambulance can be
called and the
police won't be involved. It's also open to approach a
hospital or a doctor directly for help related to illegal drug use
and they won't contact police either.
Safety, before punishment
"Remember, getting someone to hospital quickly could save
their life. Call "000" immediately and ask for an
ambulance," outlines a
NSW police brochure called
Ecstasy and the Law. "Police are only called to an
overdose if there is any danger to the ambulance officers or if the
person dies."
The brochure also sets out that if a person is unconscious they
should be moved to a safe place if in danger, an ambulance should
be called immediately, the person should be rolled onto their side,
their breathing should be checked and if it's problematic,
"mouth to mouth" should be applied.
NSW Police Force drug overdose guidelines instruct officers
that attend a nonfatal overdose situation to use their discretion
and not take action for the self-administration of illegal drugs or
the minor possession of illicit substances by the victim, as well
as anyone else at the scene.
And in the case of a fatal overdose, it's police protocol to
treat the circumstances like any other death and investigate
anything that seems suspicious. Although, it's recommended that
officers use the same discretion for minor drug offences as they do
at the scene of nonfatal overdoses.
Advice on drug-related matters
There are also helplines available if there is a need to discuss
any drug-related incidents, which don't warrant the immediate
calling of an ambulance. There's the 24 hour
Alcohol and Drug Information Service (ADIS), which can be
contacted on 1800 250 015.
The ADIS is a free service that can be called in relation to any
alcohol or other drug issues being experienced, or to consult
someone about a general question related to such issues. The
service can be called at any time "for support, information,
counselling and referral to services in NSW".
There's also the 24/7 NSW Poisons Information
Centre, which can be contacted on 131 126. It can provide the
latest poison information, whether that be plant, animal or
household chemical related. The service is available for the
general public or for health professionals in need of
assistance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
