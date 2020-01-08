It has been reported that at around 7.30pm on Friday, 27
December 2019 a 41-year old man from Hurstville Grove in
Sydney's south stopped an 18-year old door-to-door salesperson
as she was walking on a street, lured her into his home and
sexually touched her on a number of occasions in what has been
described as a 'bizarre' sequence of events during which he
also spoon-fed her yoghurt.
"Sexual touching" is where a person touches
another:
with any part of the body or with anything else, or
through anything, including anything worn by the person doing
the touching or by the person being touched,
where a reasonable person would consider the touching to be
sexual.
Matters that are taken into account when deciding whether a
reasonable person would consider touching to be sexual include:
whether the area of the body touched or doing the touching is
the person's genital area or anal area or (in the case of a
female person, or transgender or intersex person identifying as
female) the person's breasts, whether or not the breasts are
sexually developed, or
whether the person doing the touching does so for the purpose
of obtaining sexual arousal or sexual gratification, or
whether any other aspect of the touching (including the
circumstances in which it is done) makes it sexual.
The law makes provision for genuine medical touching, or
touching for hygenic purposes and these are not considered against
the law.
Defending a charge of sexual touching
A person can only be guilty of sexual touching if the court is
satisfied by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt as to each of
the following elements:
The accused person intentionally touched the complainant or
incited someone else to do this; and
A hypothetical reasonable person will consider the touching was
'sexual'; and
The complainant did not consent to the touching; and
You knew that the complainant was not consenting to the
touching at the time.
Defences of duress, self-defence and necessity may also
apply.
An accused person will be considered by the court to have known
that the complainant was not consenting to the touching in any one
of the following scenarios (if it is proven beyond reasonable doubt
by the prosecution):
The accused person had turned his/her mind to the possibility
that the alleged complainant did not consent, but took the risk
anyway; or
The accused person didn't care as to whether the alleged
complainant was consenting at the time; or
The accused person didn't even consider the issue of
consent at the time; or
The accused person knew that the complainant didn't
consent.
Therefore, defending the charges can encompass one or more of
the following arguments.
The touching was accidental
The touching was involuntary – as the result of an
unintentional reflexive action, or medical condition.
The accused person honestly believed the alleged complainant
was consenting at the time, and can provide reasonable grounds for
this belief.
The touching was for medical or hygienic purposes.
The accused person was acting under duress.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
