It has been reported that a 19-year old British student is
facing up to 12 months in prison after being convicted of
'public mischief' for falsely claiming that 12 Israeli men
gang-raped her in Ayia Napa, a resort town on the southeast coast
of Cyprus.
A Cypriot judge found that the woman had manufactured the claims
due to her 'embarrassment' after being filmed by several of
the men having consensual sexual intercourse with them.
'The defendant gave police a false rape claim, while having
full knowledge that this was a lie', the judge remarked, adding
'[t]here was no rape, or violence'. He described the
woman's accusations as 'grave' and refused a defence
request to adjourn her sentencing proceedings.
But the woman's supporters have questioned the verdict and
called upon the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to
intervene.
She has been on bail since the end of August 2019 after spending
a month behind bars.
Her sentencing is scheduled to take place on 7 January 2020.
To establish the offence, the prosecution must prove beyond
reasonable doubt that the defendant:
Made an accusation against another person,
By doing so, intended the other person to be subjected to an
investigation,
Knew accusation was false, and
Knew the accused person was innocent.
The offence encompasses situations where a person makes a
false complaint to police, knowing the person they are accusing
is innocent of the accusation.
The crime of public mischief
Alternatively,
section 547B of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 12
months in prison for the offence of public mischief.
To establish the offence, the prosecution must prove beyond
reasonable doubt that the defendant:
Knowingly made a false representation that an act had been
done, or would been done, or that an event had occurred,
The representation was made to a police officer, and
The representation called for an investigation by the police
officer.
The offence covers situations where:
The representation was made to a person other than a police
officer,
The nature of the representation reasonably required the person
to communicate it to a police officer, and
The person did communicate it to a police officer
The charge may be preferred to one of 'false accusation'
in situations where the prosecution is unable to prove that the
accuser intended another person to be prosecuted, or knew the other
person was innocent.
The crime of perjury
If the accuser testified in court or swore a statement under an
oath or affirmation, they may be prosecuted for the offence of
perjury under
section 327 of the Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 10
years' imprisonment.
To establish the offence, the prosecution must prove beyond
reasonable doubt that he or she:
Made a false statement under oath or affirmation,
It was made in, or in connection with, judicial
proceedings,
It concerned a matter which was material to those proceedings,
and
The defendant knew the statement was false or did not believe
it was true at the time it was made.
The maximum
penalty for perjury increases to 14 years where the complainant
intended to procure the conviction or acquittal for a 'serious
indictable offence' – which is one that carries a maximum
penalty of at least five years in prison.
