The tax on tobacco in Australia is astronomical, pushing the
average price of a cigarette packet beyond forty dollars in recent
months.
The tax has been justified on public health grounds, and has
been partially responsible for significantly reducing the
consumption of tobacco products in Australia.
The tax has been accompanied by a range of restrictions on the
importation of tobacco products, with the number of cigarettes that
a person can bring into the country without a permit being reduced
from 200 just a few years ago, to one unopened packet of up to 25
cigarettes and one open packet of up to 25 cigarettes.
Restrictions have also been placed over the years on the use of
tobacco, with prohibitions on a range of venues and public
places.
The exorbitant price of tobacco has contributed to a
thriving black market, with many arranging for the importation
of products by mail and others packing it into their luggage.
And while many feel there's little wrong with bringing a few
extra packs into the country, the law says something completely
different.
The law on importing tobacco products
Since 1 July 2019, tobacco products including cigarettes, loose
leaf tobacco, shisha/molasses tobacco and 'heat not burn'
tobacco
have been classified as prohibited imports, which means it is a
criminal offence to import them in the mail. A permit is required
to import them otherwise.
A permit is not required to import cigars or up to 1.5 kilograms
of chewing tobacco and snuffs intended for oral use, provided
duties and taxes are paid.
Travellers into Australia do not require a permit to import
tobacco products in personal effects, provided they are 18 years or
older, declare the product/s upon arrival and pay duties and taxes.
Permission is, however, required from the Australian Competition
and Consumer Commissioner to bring in more than 1.5 kilograms of
chewing tobacco or snuff.
Travellers who contravene these rules are subject to having
their visas cancelled, being issued with infringement notices
(fines) or being criminally prosecuted.
Subsection (1) prescribes a maximum penalty of 10 years in
prison for 'importing tobacco goods' with 'the
intention of defrauding the revenue'.
The offence applies, for example, where a person brings tobacco
products into the country in breach of the rules or arranges for
their importation in the mail.
Subsection (2) sets the same maximum penalty for possessing or
conveying tobacco products in the knowledge that they were imported
with the intention to defraud the revenue.
The offence applies to those who receive or transport tobacco
products for which they know duties and taxes haven't been
paid.
In addition to prison, those who are guilty under subsection (1)
or (2) are subject to fines equivalent to up to five times the
amount of the applicable duty or, if the court is unable to
determine that duty, a maximum of 1,000 penalty units (currently
$210,000).
Subsection (2A) prescribes a maximum penalty of five years
behind bars for importing tobacco products in circumstances where
the person is reckless as to whether there would be a defrauding of
the revenue.
A person is 'reckless' for the purposes of the
subsection if they were aware it was likely that there would be a
defrauding but went ahead with their actions regardless.
And subsection (2B) sets the same 5 year maximum penalty for
possessing or conveying tobacco products where the person is
reckless as to whether they were imported with the intention to
defraud the revenue.
A person is 'reckless' if they were aware it was likely
that the products were imported with the intention to defraud but
went ahead with their actions regardless.
In addition to prison, those who are guilty under subsection
(2A) or (2B) are subject to fines equivalent to up to three times
the amount of the applicable duty or, if the court is unable to
determine that duty, a maximum of 500 penalty units (currently
$105,000).
For the purposes of the Act, 'tobacco products' are
broadly defined as including:
Unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse,
Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes of tobacco and
tobacco substitutes, and
Other manufactured tobacco and substitutes, extracts and
essences, including water pipe tobacco.
Laws differ across Australia, but in general, you can only use a phone while driving if it is completely 'hands-free'.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”