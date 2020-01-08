Image: Liberal party voting boards translated into English.
A Federal Court has declared that Josh Frydenberg and Gladys Liu
can keep their seats after a challenge over the legality of their
election signage, but the court
has suggested there may still be a case to answer for.
When voters turned up at voting booths in the electorates of
Kooyong (represented by Mr Frydenberg) and Chisholm (represented by
Gladys Liu) in May 2019, they were greeted by signage in Chinese
Language.
The story so far
Both electorates have a high percentage of Mandarin-speaking
voters and the signs told these voters that the 'correct'
way to vote was to put 1 by the Liberal candidate's name'.
The signs were not the colours of the Liberal Party, but similar
colours to the official Australian Electoral
Commission (AEC) – purple and white.
Some months later, a legal challenge was mounted by failed
candidate Oliver Yates, who ran against Mr Frydenberg, and climate
campaigner Vanessa Garbett who alleged that the posters, authorised
by the Liberal Party were likely to mislead or deceive voters.
Since her election she has faced a number of scandals including
questions over possible links to the Chinese Government's
covert propaganda operations. She has raised more than a million
dollars for the Liberal Party, but has had to answer questions
about that too, and in September last year was forced to cancel a
$750-a-head party fundraiser which promoted her as the
"celebrity auctioneer" because it was against
Parliamentary rules.
The Federal Court Ruling
The Federal Court has now ruled that while the election result
was not influenced by Chinese-language signs and therefore
Mr Frydenberg and Ms Liu can keep their seats, it has accepted
that Liberal Party acting state director Simon Frost authorised the
corflutes.
It has asked Mr Frost to explain why he should not be referred
to the High Court for the committal of an illegal practice under
the Commonwealth
Electoral Act 1918. He has until early February to respond.
In its judgement, the court said: "The AEC occupies an
independent place and role under the Act of some importance, and
that this independence should not appropriated or undermined by
trickery or misleading or deceptive material whereby the AEC is, in
effect, impersonated."
It found that even though Mr Frost "did not have knowledge
of the translation of the final version of the corflute ... he had
full knowledge of the essence of the misrepresentation that the
corflute appeared to be a sign of the AEC".
Lack of political integrity
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared the case a 'smear
job', but it highlights again the lack of political integrity
surrounding the 2019 Federal election, including fake stories being
circulated on social media.
After receiving more than 500 complaints, the AEC found 87 cases
of unlawful political advertising, including those about the
Chinese-language signage and string of other fake claims that were
widely circulated including that the Labor Party planned to
introduced a death tax and a car tax.
Under the Electoral Act, the AEC has the power to take
individuals to court to seek an injunction for breaches of
electoral laws, and it also has the power to seek civil penalties,
although it prefers instead to issue direct warnings.
It does however, vigorously pursue anyone who does not vote
without a valid excuse. Not voting is an offence under the
Commonwealth Electoral Act, which carries hefty fines.
