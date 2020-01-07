In brief - 2019 has been a milestone year for the regulation of
insurance
It has followed the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the
Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry (Royal
Commission) and the Federal Government election.
Generally, regulatory action has superseded legislative change
in the insurance sector.
The bancassurance model is likely doomed after the Royal
Commission, as banks seek to offload life insurance arms and class
actions hit the banks over the sale of "junk" general
insurance.
The product design and intervention power and the introduction
of BEAR to insurance will consume a lot of management time (with,
in our view, questionable benefit to insurers or the market).
The wave of regulation will likely lead to a highly constrained
product environment. Criticism of the PDS regime suggests that the
regulator will press the legislature to move away from the
disclosure plus freedom of contract/caveat emptor regime.
The recent Westpac decision on personal advice has raised some
eyebrows in the industry, as entrenched distribution models have to
be reconsidered.
The product intervention power will allow ASIC to ban products
of which it does not approve.
Unfair contract terms legislation will allow courts to
retrospectively rewrite policies and, together with the proposed
regulation of claims handling as a financial service, will further
constrain products.
The net effect will likely be a limited list of uniform retail
products, with insurers forced to a corridor loss ratio - too low
means the product is not "good value" to ASIC, and too
high means that APRA will intervene as the insurer's ability to
do business is at stake.
Uniformity means that insurers can compete on distribution and
claims efficiencies alone. The problem here is that ill-thought out
piecemeal regulation of these will constrict insurers' ability
to devise new models and lead to adverse macro consumer
outcomes.
The regulation of claims handling as a financial service will
put further friction costs pressure on insurers, with arguably
limited consumer benefit.
The flaws in this approach are obvious, but Australia's
current consumer climate (following the Royal Commission) appears
to prefer quasi-dirigiste complacency and lack of innovation over
anything else.
Just how insurers can operate at acceptable returns on capital
in this environment is not entirely clear. We foresee another
insurance crunch, not at the level of capacity (unlike in the early
2000s after the HIH collapse) but in terms of a willingness to do
business in certain lines as insurers see ROE fall further.
At the more complex end, we expect to see greater ART as the
corporate market seeks access to the vast return-chasing post-QE
pools of liquidity that are available in the Caribbean and Channel
Islands and in OTC markets.
