The Grenfell Tower fire which occurred in London in June of this
year was shocking and heartbreaking for all involved. My heart goes
out to the victims, their families and all who witnessed this
tragedy.
However, as the months have passed by, this tragedy has left us
all asking the question of what to do about properties with
exterior cladding.
I am not a building engineer or fire safety consultant – I
am however a lawyer who spends his days advising commercial clients
on tenancy issues in relation to their offices, warehouses and
shops, and this is an issue which affects them.
Typically, your lease will not talk directly to responsibility
of ensuring whether the exterior cladding is safe. However, the
lease will say that the tenant takes on responsibility for work
health and safety obligations. In any event, as an employer, the
tenant will have work health and safety obligations. But, will the
work health and safety regime in Australia impose responsibility on
an employer in the event that people suffer damage or injury caused
by a fire that is accelerated by the type of exterior cladding on
the premises?
Whether the relevant legal authorities will pass rules and
regulations around this issue is unclear. I am asking my clients to
at least consider whether there is cladding on the exterior
premises and if there is, they should be at the very minimum asking
whether it is the type of cladding that could exacerbate the
effects of a fire and if so, what steps their landlord is taking to
mitigate the risks.
This issue may open a Pandora's Box for landlords, strata
managers and tenants. If you're a tenant you should at least be
asking the question and being proactive in managing risk as much as
possible.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
