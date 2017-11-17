Although reinstatement is supposed to be the "primary
remedy" in unfair dismissal cases, it happens relatively
rarely, often because the employee doesn't really want to
return to work for the employer, or because the relationship has
broken down completely, so that putting employer and employee
together again will be futile. But if the employee pursues
reinstatement seriously, when is it likely to be ordered?
In a recent case, Collins v Industrial Relations Secretary
on behalf of the Department of Justice (Corrective Services
NSW) (NSWIRC,2017), a senior correctional services officer was
dismissed for his involvement in the escape of an inmate.
The officer was escorting the inmate to hospital as the inmate
had claimed to have swallowed razor blades. Things went awry when
the inmate requested a shower in the hospital room's en suite
bathroom.
The officer allowed a fellow officer to remove the restraints of
the inmate so that the inmate could shower without risk of injuring
himself further but once inside the bathroom, the inmate closed and
blocked the door, and escaped through a window. He was caught a
week later.
Corrective Services NSW conducted an investigation and dismissed
the officer because he didn't follow surveillance procedures,
authorised the removal of the restraints on the inmate and made
misleading statements about the door to the bathroom remaining open
during his shift.
The employee made an unfair dismissal claim, and claimed
reinstatement. He argued that his conduct wasn't serious enough
to warrant dismissal, despite conceding some poor judgement on the
day of the incident, and that dismissal was disproportionate,
compared to the treatment of other officers involved.
The NSWIRC decided that the misconduct of the employee
wasn't sufficiently deliberate or significant to warrant
dismissal, and gave particular weight to the employee's 22-year
service and good employment history, particularly as other officers
involved received significantly more lenient sanctions.
The Commission ordered the reinstatement of the employee.
Reinstatement risks
This case highlights some points employers should consider
before terminating employment:
It is essential that you consider how serious the misconduct of
the employee was;
Whether they acted reasonably in the circumstances;
The employee's employment history - Do they have a history
of poor conduct or this is a first-time slip up, so they should be
cut some slack; and,
Will this look disproportionate to the action you're going
to take against other employees involved in the incident (for
example, the officers who allowed the door to be closed).
A clean record, long service, difficulties obtaining other
employment, ambiguities about fault, and inconsistencies in
disciplinary consequences for others in this or other cases, may
all help to convince an industrial tribunal to put the employee
back in their job.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
