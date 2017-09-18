You can be bankrupt for 14 years, or even forever!
The Bankruptcy Act 1966 prescribes that, in the event
of a sequestration order being made (making a person bankrupt), the
bankrupt has 14 days to file a Statement of Affairs with the
Official Receiver. The Bankruptcy Act also prescribes that the
three-year bankruptcy period does not commence until the Statement
of Affairs is filed.
Often, in the bankruptcies that Worrells administer, it takes
more than 14 days for the bankrupt to file their Statement of
Affairs. This may be because we have difficulty in locating the
bankrupt to advise them of their bankruptcy and the requirement to
file their Statement of Affairs, or simply because it takes them
some time to complete the Statement of Affairs with all its
requirements. Therefore, it is not unusual for a bankruptcy to run
for say three years and two weeks, or three years and two
months.
However, it is quite unusual to see this process delayed over a
decade...
In one of our bankruptcies, the sequestration order was made on
6 December 2005. The bankrupt filed his Statement of Affairs on 11
July 2017. Yes, you are reading this correctly. He went bankrupt in
2005 and has only now filed his Statement of Affairs. Consequently,
after been made bankrupt on 6 December 2005 he is now due for
discharge on 11 July 2020. That's 14 and a half years
later!
Putting aside the obviously significant delay in being
discharged from bankruptcy and starting afresh, it also means that
his affairs (including income) have been the subject of monitoring
for an extra 11 and a half years, during which time he could have
inherited money or even had a lotto win.
It is often said that bankruptcy is not punitive. It is not
there to penalise an individual for financial insolvency, but
rather to allow a fresh start and for creditors to get
compensation. However, in this particular case the bankrupt has
made it a penalty upon himself by not filing his Statement of
Affairs and not allowing the fresh start afforded to him by the
bankruptcy process.
Moral of the story: file the Statement of Affairs. Don't
turn three years into anything more than necessary. That way
everyone can move on.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
