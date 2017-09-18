In our July edition of 'Worrells – On The Pulse'
we went back to basics in 'How to manage cash flow for
business success'. This article covered how clients
get into insolvency situations and listed questions advisors could
ask clients to help them get a handle on their cash-flow
requirements and correct any deficiencies.
However, understanding cash-flow cycles and planning strategies
to navigate a business's peaks and troughs, is just half the
battle. Clients must also ensure they maximise the cash-flow
sources available to their businesses.
That's why this month, I'm delving into the options that
improve cash flow and, when insufficient, where to get additional
funding.
Many businesses have substantial working capital tied up in
ordinary trading obligations. With this in mind, below are my top
suggestions to manage and improve cash flow:
Implement budgeting and forecasting—and
regularly monitor whether expenditure and income match
projections.
Increase pricing / staged
pricing—consider whether the pricing strategy
reflects what the market can bear or are prices being
undercharged.
Ensure you get paid—conduct credit
checks on customers to reduce the risk of bad debts, require
deposits or partial payments on large orders or long-term
contracts.
Get paid faster—send invoices promptly,
consider mobile payment solutions and offer discounts for advance
or timely payment.
Consider cost reductions—look at
supplier alternatives, physical premises versus online, and
in-house processing versus outsourcing.
Pay Suppliers less—pay on due dates only
or seek discounts for early payment. Form a buying
co-operative—team up with competitors and ask suppliers as a
collective for better rates on stock.
Improve your inventory—ensure capacity
isn't consumed by obsolete stock.
Lease equipment rather than buy
it—particularly if equipment is not constantly in
use or it requires frequent upgrades.
Sometimes, existing funding sources are just not enough and the
traditional options for additional funding aren't available. In
these cases, it may be worthwhile considering alternative forms of
capital funding, such as:
Overdraft Facility—an overdraft facility
with a current bank can be useful in emergencies and can provide a
comparatively low-cost funding option to other short-term funding
options.
Unsecured Finance—unsecured funding
options are available to qualifying businesses/applicants.
Inventory Financing—provides funding for
large orders, which ensures suppliers are paid on time. Typically,
it's used by businesses in manufacturing, distribution,
wholesale, import or export (businesses requiring funding for
growth or seasonal sales).
Export Factoring—An advance on
international invoices that facilitates international
transactions.
Purchase Order Financing—uses
businesses' purchase order/ supply agreement or contract as
collateral.
Invoice Factoring—obtaining a line of
credit against outstanding invoices.
Debtor Financing—selling invoices to a
financier at a discounted price for a cash injection.
R & D Funding—available for
businesses that qualify for a research and development tax
rebate.
Credit Cards—while expensive, if managed
well, they can provide a short-term, interest-free (if repaid in
full) funding option.
Equity Capital—injecting funds into a
business as equity from internal or external sources.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
