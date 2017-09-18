It is critical to the integrity of the commercial arbitration
process that the arbitrator is both impartial and seen to be
impartial. One factor that can affect the perceived impartiality of
an arbitrator is the repeated appointment of that arbitrator by the
same party.
The recent English High Court case of Arthur Aldcroft v
International Cotton Association Limited [2017] EWHC 642
(Comm) has raised a number of interesting issues in relation to the
repeat appointments of arbitrators and the steps that are being
taken by institutions to protect against any perception of bias. In
that case, the Court held that a rule restricting the number of
appointments that an arbitrator can accept from the same party was
valid.
Background facts
The International Cotton Association (ICA) is
the operating association of buyers and sellers of cotton. It is
comprised of both companies and individuals and governs trade
through its ICA by-laws, which provide that disputes are to be
determined by arbitration pursuant to the ICA rules of arbitration
/ code of conduct.
Mr Aldcroft, a long serving arbitrator in the cotton industry
and past president of the ICA, made an application to the English
High Court for a declaration that a rule change to the ICA
arbitrators' code of conduct is void and unenforceable as an
unreasonable restraint of trade.
The relevant amended rule is the so-called '3 and 8
rule', which provides that:
An arbitrator may accept no more than 3 appointments for the
same or related party per year; and
An arbitrator may have no more than 8 active cases open at any
one time.
Mr Aldcroft would at any one time be acting as arbitrator in up
to 50% of all ICA arbitrations and would accept as many as 25 ICA
appointments per year. In making his application Mr Aldcroft argued
that the '3 and 8 rule', besides being a restraint
of trade, undermined party autonomy in appointing arbitrators by
limiting a party's ability to decide who they may appoint as
arbitrator.
The ICA argued that the purpose of the '3 and 8 rule'
was to 'avoid the perception of bias, impartiality or
justifiable doubts' in relation to the appointment of
arbitrators and in particular, the perception that arbitrators who
accept repeat appointments may have a lack of impartiality.
There was no suggestion that Mr Aldcroft had acted improperly or
inappropriately in accepting multiple appointments from the same
party.
Key issues
The issue of impartiality of arbitrators is of utmost importance
to public confidence in the arbitration process. This is evident
from Article 12(2) of the UNCITRAL Model Law, which states:
'An arbitrator may be challenged only if circumstances
exist that give rise to justifiable doubts as to his impartiality
or independence',
The Court stated that associations and institutions are entitled
to be proactive in the steps that they take to prevent any
perception of bias and hence promote arbitration as a dispute
resolution mechanism.
In this case it was held that the necessary reduction in a
party's autonomy in the choice of its arbitrator was reasonable
and proportionate to the perceptions of bias issue that it sought
to address.
Impact on arbitration in Australia
Similarly in Australia, the public perception of impartiality of
arbitrators is of paramount importance. Article 12(2) of the Model
Law is reflected in section 18A of the International
Arbitration Act 1974 (Cth), which states:
'For the purposes of Article 12(2) of the Model Law,
there are justifiable doubts as to the impartiality or independence
of an arbitrator only if there is a real danger of bias on the part
of the arbitrator in conducting the arbitration.'
The UK case of Aldcroft provides a useful reminder to the
Australian arbitration community that:
Arbitration institutions are proactive in seeking ways to make
arbitration more efficient and more reliable.
The UK Courts have supported the promotion of arbitration
through the reduced risk of a perception of bias, even in
circumstances where a party's autonomy to choose its own
arbitrator may be fettered.
We will wait to see whether Australian arbitral institutions
such as ACICA will follow the ICA and others with its own version
of the '3 and 8 rule' and if they do so, we expect
that it is likely that the Australian Courts would adopt a similar
approach to protecting the public confidence in the arbitration
process as we have seen in the UK.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
