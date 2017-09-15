In today's modern era, technology is advancing
exponentially, from internet banking, to online grocery shopping,
almost anything can be done online from the comfort of your own
home.
It appears as though it will be only a matter of time before it
becomes more common to resolve your family law disputes online than
to resolve them in the real world. However, should divorce and the
settlement of your family law matters (including financial and
children's matters) be pursued online?
Recently, an article titled "
Quick e-divorce to save couples time and money" was
published in the Australian which discussed the funding received by
Legal Aid to develop an online family law dispute resolution system
('ODR') which is designed to save separating couples time
and money.
The article notes Legal Aid's high hopes for ODR, estimating
that approximately 20 per cent of all family law disputes could be
resolved by the system.
The current divorce rate
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were
113,595 marriages registered in Australia in 2015. In the same year
48,517 divorces were granted.
According to the above statistics, it would appear that we are
nearing a 50% divorce rate.
How would ODR work?
ODR is proposed to guide separating couples through possible
outcomes in terms of child custody or property settlement.
It is proposed that ODR will review the dispute and provide the
separating couple with information regarding whether their matter
should go to court based on results in similar cases.
While it is advantageous insofar as it saves the parties money
and time by giving them the convenience of accessing this free
service at a time which suits them, there are disadvantages which
need to be considered.
Of the more pronounced disadvantages, we note that ODR will more
than likely:
not be individually tailored;
not be easily accessible for those who are not "online
savvy"; and
not offer avenues to correct any mistakes once settlement is
finalised.
Legal services have conventionally been delivered by lawyers on
a face-to-face basis to ensure that the legal solutions offered to
clients are individually tailored.
The reality is that some legal issues are simply too complex and
multi-layered to be dealt with via a computer generated system as
ODR is only able to make an assessment based on what information
the user chooses to provide, which leaves room for error in cases
where important information is missed.
The risks of not getting advice regarding all matters to
a property settlement
In Australia, proceedings are dealt with on a
"case-by-case" basis in accordance with legal principles
established by the legislation and case law. This means that the
Court considers each case on its individual facts and can apply
discretion determining the outcome, therefore it is not as simple
as ticking boxes to get a "one size fits all"
outcome.
The risks involved in not getting the legal advice to suit your
specific situation could result in many issues, including but not
limited to the following:
You will not get advice pertinent to your financial
entitlements and obligations; and
If you do not finalise your financial relationship after
separation and within the time limits, it does not mean either
party is precluded from making a claim for property settlement
later on if they can demonstrate to the Court that it is necessary
leave to be granted to them to do so.
A common misconception is that the Court will only look at the
asset pool at the date of separation. This is not what occurs; the
Court looks at the asset pool at the date of proceedings.
It is important to note the time limits that apply for different
couples:
With some exceptions, once a couple has divorced, they must
commence proceedings for a property settlement within 12 months of
their divorce; and
For de-facto couples, property proceedings must be commenced or
property settlement finalized within two years of their
separation
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
