On 7 September 2017 the NSW Court of Appeal handed down its
decision in Ku-ring-gai Council v Chan [2017] NSWCA 226.
The case is an appeal from Chan v Acres [2015] NSWSC 1885,
where the Supreme Court of NSW held that Ku-ring-gai Council
(Council) in its capacity as principal certifying
authority (PCA) breached its duty of care to new
purchasers of a property. On appeal, the Court was required to find
whether the appellant Council owed the new owners of the property
such a duty to take reasonable care in issuing an occupation
certificate to avoid their suffering economic loss as a result of
the previous owner-builder's defective building work.
Facts
The purchasers, Ms Chan and Mr Cox, bought a property in
Wahroonga which the previous owner-builder had renovated.
The Council as PCA undertook inspections of the property in
order to ascertain whether an occupation certificate could be
issued. The Council did not identify any substantial or structural
defects and subsequently issued an occupation certificate.
The purchasers brought a claim against the owner-builder and the
engineer, as well as the Council for breach of statutory duties
under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979
(NSW).
Decision at first instance
The primary judge found the Council as PCA owed a duty of care
to the purchasers as:
the purchasers were particularly vulnerable as they relied on
the Council to perform its functions as a PCA with appropriate care
and skill
the Council knew the purchasers would rely on the occupation
certificate being issued
the Council would have reasonably foreseen the purchasers would
be likely to suffer economic loss if the occupation certificate was
incorrectly issued and the property was in fact not fit for
occupation
there was known reliance and the purchasers were vulnerably
exposed to harm from the Council's performance of its duties as
PCA.
Issues on appeal
The Council raised four issues on appeal:
whether the Council owed a duty of care to the purchasers
whether the Council's breach of that duty caused by the
purchasers' loss measured as the cost of rectifying the
structural defects
whether the Council was liable by way of damages for breach of
contract and a duty of care to indemnify the owner-builder against
his liability to the new owners for that cost
whether, if the Council was liable to the new owners, that
liability should be apportioned as between the Council and the
owner-builder under the Civil Liability Act 2002
(NSW).
The Court ultimately found the Council did not owe a duty of
care to the purchasers, dismissing the idea that a PCA in the
Council's position ought to have realised that the new
purchasers would have relied on the fact an occupation certificate
had been issued in deciding to purchase the property. In his
judgment, Meagher JA found that the new purchasers would have had
the benefit of the owner-builder's statutory warranties under
the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) as well as the benefit of
insurance of at least $300,000 against the risk of the
owner-builder's subsequent insolvency, and therefore it was not
reasonable for the purchasers to rely on the occupation
certificate.
His Honour also noted that the purchasers had agreed to a
special condition in the contract of sale that expressly
acknowledged the occupation certificate might be wrong and that
they would make no claim for compensation against the owner-builder
in respect of the accuracy of the final occupation certificate.
The Court also dismissed the idea that purchasers had a special
vulnerability to the conduct of the Council as PCA since they had
the benefit of the statutory warranties and "remained able by
negotiating the price and non-price terms on which they purchased
the property to protect themselves against the risk of economic
loss presented by latent defects".
In allowing the appeal, the Court held the purchasers had not
been able to demonstrate any more than a general expectation that
the Council had acted properly or reasonably in issuing the
occupation certificate. Consequently, there was no "reliance
or assumption of responsibility or a combination of the two, which
exposed the purchasers to the consequences of the Council's
want of care in issuing the occupation certificate".
This publication does not deal with every important topic or
change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute
for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's
specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of
interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice
relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named
individuals listed.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
When an agent prepares a brochure such as an IM, they can be found liable to a purchaser if the brochure is not accurate.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).