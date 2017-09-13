The issue of whether a Deputy President of the WCC has the power
to reconsider an arbitral decision and/or exercise its
discretionary power under section 350(3) of the 1998 Act continues
in the series of appeals in Kirunda v NSW Police
Service.
An appeal to a Presidential member from a decision of an
Arbitrator is brought pursuant to s 352 of the 1998 Act in respect
of any error of fact, law or discretion, and to the correction of
any such error. The appeal is not a review or new hearing. A
request for reconsideration is an application that seeks to
rescind, alter or amend any decision previously given by the
Commission, rather than appealing the decision.
The latest appeal decision is found in Kirunda v NSW Police
Service (No 3) [2017] NSWWCCPD 1 presided by Deputy President
Michael Snell.
Kirunda (the injured worker) alleged he sustained a
psychological injury in the course of his employment with NSW
Police Force. Liability was disputed based on sections 4, 9A and
11A (1) of the 1987 Act. The matter proceeded to a contested
hearing before Arbitrator Wynyard who found in favour of the
insurer.
First appeal
On 10 January 2016 Kirunda appealed the decision of Arbitrator
Wynyard. On 11 August 2016 DP Snell allowed Kirunda's appeal
and set aside Arbitrator Wynyard's findings. DP Snell remitted
the matter to a new Arbitrator for re-determination
Second appeal
Kirunda filed an Application for Reconsideration of DP
Snell's decision in Kirunda 1 (to remit the matter for
re-determination) under section 350(3) of the 1998 Act. On 11
October 2016 DP Snell refused Kirunda's reconsideration
application and said there was no appropriate basis for the
exercise of the discretionary reconsideration power pursuant to
section 350(3).
Third appeal
Kirunda filed a second Application for Reconsideration against
DP Snell's decisions in Kirunda 1 and 2 (remitting the matter
to another arbitrator to re-determine his matter). Kirunda also
sought reconsiderations of two arbitral decisions. On 10 November
2016 Kirunda then filed a Notice of Appeal to the Court of Appeal
in relation to Kirunda 1 and 2. On 2 February 2017 DP Snell again
refused Kirunda's request for reconsideration for the same
reasons outlined in Kirunda 2. DP Snell found he did not have
jurisdiction to reconsider an arbitrator's decision.
Lessons learned
While the reconsideration power under section 350(3) gives the
Commission a wide discretion to reconsider its previous decisions,
what has clearly emerged from Kirunda are the following
lessons:
Reconsiderations are generally restricted to circumstances
where fresh evidence has become available and would likely lead to
a different result (Maksoudian v J Robins & Sons Pty
Ltd [1993] NSWCC36);
Reconsideration needs to be exercised by the arbitrator who
made the original decision (Cameron v The Registrar of the
Workers Compensation Commission of New South Wales [2008]
NSWSC 704);
Reconsideration becomes inappropriate if you have exercised
your right of appeal in the Court of Appeal (Inghams
Enterprises Pty Ltd v Rachmaninoff (No 2) [2011] NSWWCCPD 61);
and
An appeal to Presidential member pursuant to s 352 of the 1998
Act is in respect of any error of fact, law or discretion, and to
the correction of any such error. The appeal is not a review.
If the decision of an Arbitrator is subject to an application
to reconsider, that application is made to the Arbitrator, a
Presidential member lacks jurisdiction to deal with it. A
Presidential member has jurisdiction to reconsider a Presidential
decision. This is because the reconsideration is to be done by the
same level of member which constituted the Commission when the
original decision was made.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Inconsistencies and insufficient detail in a party's evidence can detract from an otherwise straightforward case.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).