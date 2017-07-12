A case heard in the NSW Supreme Court concerned a battle between
two siblings over a self-managed superannuation fund which had been
established by their late father.
When the father died, the fund had approximately $1 million in
assets. In his will, the father left his estate to be divided
equally between his two children, who were an adult daughter and a
young son.
The father's will appointed his adult daughter the sole
executor of his estate, as his son was too young to be a
co-executor.
Daughter distributes assets of fund to herself, excluding her
brother
Before his death, the father also appointed his daughter as the
sole trustee of his self-managed superannuation fund. Despite her
late father's wish that his wealth be shared equally between
his daughter and his son, the daughter distributed all of the $1
million in the self-managed superannuation fund to herself, to the
exclusion of her young brother.
Was the daughter entitled to do this?
case a - The case for the daughter
case b - The case for the son
I was the sole executor of my father's estate, and as such,
controlled the trustee of the self-managed superannuation
fund.
The trust deed for my father's self-managed superannuation
fund conferred a discretion on me as trustee to determine how my
father's death benefit was to be distributed.
My father did not leave a binding death benefit nomination
directing the trustee to distribute the death benefit equally
between myself and my brother.
This meant that I could distribute the whole of the $1 million
death benefit to myself and did not have to distribute any to my
brother.
My father's appointment of my sister as a trustee of the
self-managed superannuation fund was invalid because he did not
have the capacity to make that appointment.
My father's will clearly stated that all of his estate was
to be divided equally between my sister and myself.
Therefore, the death benefit payable from my father's
self-managed superannuation fund should be divided equally between
my sister and myself.
So, which case won?
Cast your judgment below to find out
