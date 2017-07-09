The Fair Work Commission has this week handed down its decisions
in relation to two major claims sought by the unions: the
Casual and Part-time Employment Case and the Family
& Domestic Violence Leave Clause. Both decisions will have
a significant impact for employers with award-covered employees so
it is essential that you are aware of them.
Casual Conversion
Casual conversion clauses are not new, with many State Awards
having contained casual conversion clauses. However, with the
commencement of Modern Awards on 1 January 2010 the majority of
those casual conversion clauses were lost as they were not included
in all Modern Awards. Consequently, and as part of the 4 Yearly
Review of Modern Awards, unions sought to have a casual conversion
clause inserted into all Modern Awards. Specifically, unions sought
an absolute right for casual employees to be converted to permanent
employment after six months of regular work and a standard
four-hour minimum engagement period for casual and part-time
employees.
After more than 2 years of argument before the Fair Work
Commission, this week the Commission ruled that Modern Awards
should enable casual employees to elect to convert to full-time or
part-time employment but that this should be subject to certain
rules and restrictions. The Commission's rationale is that some
employers indefinitely engage persons as casuals who may be, and
who may want to be, employed permanently.
In particular, the Commission has drafted a model clause to be
inserted into those Modern Awards that do not currently provide for
casual conversion, which specifies that casual employees who work
regular hours for a qualifying period of 12 months have the right
to apply for permanent employment. However, employers may refuse
such requests on the grounds that:
it would require a significant adjustment to the casual
employee's hours of work to accommodate them in full-time or
part-time employment; or
it is known or reasonably foreseeable that the casual
employee's position will cease to exist; or
the casual employee's hours will significantly change or be
reduced within the next 12 months; or
it is reasonable in the circumstances based on facts which are
known or reasonably foreseeable.
The model clause also provides that employers must give all
casual employees a copy of the casual conversion clause within 12
months of their engagement.
The Commission rejected the unions' claim for a four-hour
minimum engagement period for casuals. Instead, it has decided that
for those Modern Awards that do not currently have any minimum
engagement period, a minimum engagement period for casuals of
two-hours should be included.
Family & Domestic Violence Leave Clause
The Commission has also recently delivered a decision that
Modern Award covered employees should have access to unpaid family
and domestic violence leave.
As part of the 4 Yearly Review of Modern Awards, unions were
seeking the insertion of 10 days paid family and domestic violence
leave into all modern awards which would apply to permanent and
casual employees equally. Former Vice President Graeme Watson
handed down his decision earlier this year before his retirement,
rejecting the unions' claim. However, the two remaining members
of the Bench had not been able to issue their decision until this
week due to a dispute over the constitution of that Full Bench.
The two remaining members of that Full Bench have now delivered
their decision that the unions' claim for Modern Awards to
include a right to 10 days a year of paid family and domestic
violence leave should be rejected. However, the Bench majority held
that a workplace response is needed to tackle the significant
community issue of family and domestic violence and that the modern
awards currently do not adequately deal with the issue.
Accordingly, the majority decision formed the preliminary view that
employees covered by Modern Awards should have access to unpaid
family and domestic leave. It has also held that employees
experiencing family or domestic violence should be able to access
personal/carer's leave in a wider range of circumstances.
Further submissions and evidence on the preliminary view of the
majority decision will be held in the near future.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
