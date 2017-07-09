The Environment Protection (Scheduled Premises) Regulations
2017 (2017 Regulations) have now taken
effect, introducing a number of changes. In particular, operators
of premises that reprocess electronic waste or glass or emit fine
particles should be aware that they may now need a works approval
or licence to operate. A person who operates a scheduled premises
without a licence may be liable to a penalty of up to $373,104.
The 2017 Regulations took effect on 25 June 2017, replacing the
Environment Protection (Scheduled Premises and Exemptions)
Regulations 2007 (2007 Regulations), which
were due to sunset on 26 June 2017. These regulations define which
activities are required to obtain an Environment Protection
Authority (EPA) works approval or licence and/or
provide financial assurance.
The table below summarises the key changes which will take
effect under the 2017 Regulations. If your business engages in one
of the activities listed below, you should consider whether you
need to update your works approval or EPA licence.
Activity
Effect of 2017 Regulations
Refer to
Electronic waste reprocessing
Larger-scale re-processors of electronic waste (that process
over 500 tonnes per year) are now required to obtain a works
approval and/or licence.
Existing premises must apply by 25 January 2018.
Schedule 1, category A02
Regulation 16
Glass reprocessing
Facilities that have the capacity to reprocess more than 10 000
tonnes of glass waste per year are now required to obtain a works
approval and/or licence.
Existing premises must apply by 25 January 2018.
Schedule 1, category H05
Regulation 16
Emission of fine particles
The exemptions for premises that emit fine particles are now
more limited in scope. This reflects a growing body of research
that indicates that fine particles have adverse health effects.
Regulation 10(a)(v)(A)
Small municipal landfills
Works approval exemptions are now only available for small
municipal landfills in use prior to 25 June 2017.
Schedule 1, category A05
Temporary storage of asbestos
There are now limited exemptions for works approval and
licensing requirements if certain conditions are met.
Regulation 12(1)(d)
Temporary storage of lower-hazard liquid
wastes
There are now limited exemptions for works approval and
licensing requirements if certain conditions are met.
Regulation 12(1)(e)
Potable water treatment
Potable water treatment plants are no longer classified as
scheduled premises.
Schedule 1, previously category K03
Modification works at sewage treatment plans by water
corporations
Water corporations are now exempt from works approval
requirements for some modification works at sewage treatment
plants.
Schedule 1, category A03
Organic waste processing (previously known as
composting)
The description of organic waste processing has been modified
to clarify the descriptions and thresholds for requirements for
premises processing organic waste.
Regulation 5, and Schedule 1, category A07
Animal industries
The description of animal industries has been modified for
clarity. It now specifically identifies 'piggeries, cattle
feedlots, sheep feedlots, goat feedlots, goat dairies or dairy
freestalls' as scheduled premises.
Regulation 5, and Schedule 1, category B01
Beverage manufacturing
The description of beverage manufacturing has been modified to
introduce an exemption for processing works with a production
capacity of less than 300 kilolitres per year that discharge or
deposit waste solely to land.
Regulation 5, and Schedule 1, category D09
A number of other minor and administrative changes have been
made.
