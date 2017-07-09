Australia: What's news in work health & safety? – 5 July 2017

Last Updated: 9 July 2017
Article by Charles Power, Benjamin Marshall, Stephen Trew, Michael Selinger and Rachel Drew

In the media

NTC seeks feedback on Australian Road Rules amendment
Retter says harmonising road rules across the states and territories can improve road user safety (29 June 2017). More...

SafeWork announces construction industry safety crackdown
SafeWork NSW has today announced a safety crackdown on the construction industry, following a recent spike in serious injuries to workers on Sydney building sites (28 June 2017). More...

TWU highlights fatality risk to Senate inquiry
The Transport Workers Union (TWU) has used a Senate committee inquiry into truck driver training and other industry matters to round on the federal government on the safety of drivers (28 June 2017). More...

Construction company fined $90,000 after worker's skull pierced by steel bar
A Sydney construction company has been fined $90,000 over an incident in 2013 where an 18 year old worker's skull was pierced by a steel reo bar that flew into the cabin of the excavator he was operating (26 June 2017). More...

Building manager arrested, charged over threats to 'attack' union organiser
A construction company manager has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to track down a union safety organiser and saying he would "attack you and your family" (23 June 2017). More...

E-sickies fail to get clean bill of health from doctors
Some websites are offering medical certificates for as little as $20 and that has doctors worried (23 June 2017). More...

Demolition company fined $25,000 over live power line incident
A demolition company was convicted and fined $25,000 over an incident at Phillip Island in which an excavator pulling down a house collided with live overhead power lines (19 June 2017). More...

Published – articles, papers, reports

Safework Australia: Year-to-date 2017: Preliminary worker deaths by industry of workplace
As at 22 June, 85 Australian workers have been killed at work in 2017. The number of worker deaths listed in this table is based on initial media reports and is a preliminary estimate of the number of people killed while working. Updated information is used to publish Safe Work Australia's annual Work-related Traumatic Injury Fatalities report which includes finalised work-related fatalities from 2003 onwards.

NHVR newsletter: On the Road, Issue 12, 19 June 2017
The industry updates provide important information for subscribers on the heavy vehicle industry, including the latest NHVR news and events, relevant law and policy changes, and resources to help industry members comply with the law. More...

WorkSafe Queensland eSAFE - June 2017
The latest issue was published on 30 June 2017.

Worksafe Victoria: Safety Soapbox 30 June 2017
The latest issue was published on 30 June 2017.

In practice and courts

NHVR: New notice to improve self-clearing defects
The NHVR will introduce a new self-clearing defect notice for heavy vehicle defects that do not pose a safety risk (29 June 2017). More...

NTC seeks input on proposed amendments to the Australian Road Rules
The National Transport Commission (NTC) released the latest package of proposed amendments to the Australian Road Rules (ARRs) for public consultation (29 June 2017). More...

NTC seeks feedback on draft load restraint guide
Having released a new draft version of its Load Restraint Guide today, the National Transport Commission (NTC) is inviting stakeholder feedback that will help improve the new edition. Last day to submit feedback is 4 August.

ABCC E-Alert: Right of Entry
In recent correspondence from the CFMEU to the ABCC, the CFMEU raised two specific matters relating to the ABCC's right of entry educational material. Having considered the correspondence, the ABCC has made changes to its materials to ensure that the following matters are clear to all industry participants (19 June 2017). More...

FWC: Filing fee—Dismissals, general protections & anti-bullying applications
From 1 July 2017 the filing fee for dismissals, general protections and anti-bullying applications made under ss.365, 372, 394, 773 and 789FC of the Fair Work Act 2009 will increase to $70.60.
Also effective from 1 July, the high income threshold in unfair dismissal cases will increase to $142,000 and the compensation limit will be $71,000 for dismissals occurring on or after 1 July 2017 (27 June 2017). More...

New Safety Standards

AS/NZS 1906.1:2017
Retroreflective materials and devices for road traffic control purposes - Retroreflective sheeting. Standards Australia. More...

Victorian OHS Legislation effective in June 2017
The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations 2017(OHS Regulations 2017) and the Equipment (Public Safety) Regulations 2017 (EPS Regulations 2017) take effect from 18 June 2017. These are available to download from the Victorian Legislation and Parliamentary Documents page of the Victorian Legislation website.

Cases

Berry v State of South Australia [2017] FCA 702
HUMAN RIGHTS – disability discrimination — disability necessitating absences from workplace in excess of leave entitlements — discretionary leave without pay — whether employer unlawfully discriminated against employee in the administration of discretionary unpaid leave.

Worksafe Victoria Prosecution Result Summaries & Enforceable Undertakings

John Arthur Bradley 22/06/2017
Offences in relation to inspectors; Providing false or misleading documents to an inspector Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 119(3)(a); Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

FX National Pty Ltd 600 701 451 16/06/2017
Crush injuries; Failure to conduct a risk/hazard assessment; Failure to provide a safe system of work; Failure to provide information, instruction, training or supervision; Guarding; Unguarded plant Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 21(1)&(2)(a); 21(1)&(2)(e); Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

Legislation

NSW

Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Heavy Vehicle (Adoption of National Law) Amendment (Penalties) Regulation 2017
(2017-311) — published LW 30 June 2017.

Heavy Vehicle National Amendment Regulation 2017
(2017-329) — published LW 30 June 2017.

Work Health and Safety Amendment (Fees) Regulation 2017
(2017-318) — published LW 30 June 2017.

Bills assented to

Terrorism Legislation Amendment (Police Powers and Parole) Act 2017 No 24
— Assented to 22 June 2017.

For the full text of Bills, and details on the passage of Bills, see Bills.

Queensland

Subordinate legislation as made

No 94 Work Health and Safety (Codes of Practice) (Tower Cranes) Amendment Notice 2017
- Work Health and Safety Act 2011 – 23 June 2017.

No 102 Proclamation commencing certain provisions
Heavy Vehicle National Law and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2016 – 30 June 2017.

No 114: State Penalties Enforcement (Heavy Vehicle National Law) Amendment Regulation 2017
- State Penalties Enforcement Act 1999 – 30 June 2017.

No 115: Electrical Safety and Other Legislation (Fees) Amendment Regulation 2017 - Electrical Safety Act 2002; Work Health and Safety Act 2011 – 30 June 2017.

Victoria

Statutory Rules made

No. 41: Road Safety Road Rules 2017
Commencement: 01/07/2017: rule 2 Not yet in operation: Rules 1-408: on 01/07/2017: rule 2 Sunset Date: 06/06/2027.

No. 42: Road Safety (Drivers), (General), (Traffic Management) and (Vehicles) Amendment (Road Rules) Regulations 2017
Commencement: 01/07/2017: reg. 3 Not yet in operation: Regs 1-13: on 01/07/2017: reg. 3 Sunset Date: 06/06/2027.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
Charles Power
Benjamin Marshall
Stephen Trew
Michael Selinger
Rachel Drew
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.