Any determination as to responsibility must be carried
out while the land is classified as "contaminated –
remediation required".
In a recent single judge decision, Caltex Australia Petroleum
Pty Ltd v Contaminated Sites Committee [2017] WASC 155, the WA
Supreme Court found that the Contaminated Sites Committee had no
jurisdiction under the Contaminated Sites Act 2003 (WA) to
determine responsibility for remediating a site after the site had
already been cleaned up. This was because the Committee's power
to make such a determination only lasted while the site required
remediation. Once remediated, the Committee had, in effect, nothing
to determine.
The site, the classification, and the remediation
Caltex Oil (Australia) Pty Ltd leased the site for 25 years. In
2009 the site was classified as "possibly contaminated ?
investigation required". The landowners applied to the
Committee for a determination of responsibility under the
Contaminated Sites Act. However, the Committee stated that it could
not determine responsibility until the site was classified as
"contaminated ? remediation required". This occurred in
January 2012.
There was a period of non-communication, but the landowners
confirmed their desire for the Committee to determine
responsibility during a phone call in April 2014. However, before
the Committee made its determination, the site was reclassified as
"remediated for restricted use", following remediation by
the landowners.
The Committee considered that the landowners had already lodged
their application through the phone call in April 2014, so the
change in the site's classification did not remove its
jurisdiction. The Committee notified Caltex that it was determining
responsibility based on when the site was classified as
"contaminated – remediation required". Caltex
challenged the Committee's power to make this
determination.
What does the Contaminated Sites Act say?
The Judge relied on Part 3 of the Contaminated Sites Act which
provides that only sites classified as "contaminated –
remediation required" need remediation. He also looked to the
definition of "person responsible" which confines itself
to sites classified as "contaminated – remediation
required".
Following this analysis, the Judge held that the Committee was
limited to allocating responsibility to sites classified as
"contaminated – remediation required". Once a site,
as here, was reclassified as "remediated for restricted
use", the Committee no longer had the power to determine who
is responsible for remediation.
The Judge arrived at this position despite section 56 of the Act
providing that a person who is not responsible for remediation of a
site may claim their costs (including costs incurred in
remediation) from the person who is responsible.
Business implications for contaminated sites in WA
This decision may lead to instances where those who want to
remediate a site will delay taking action until the Committee
determines responsibility.
If steps are taken to rehabilitate a site which changes the
site's classification from "contaminated –
remediation required" before the Committee determines
responsibility, then the party will bear the cost of remediating
the site, even if they have not caused or contributed to the
contamination.
