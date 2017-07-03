In this series we will discuss the fundamental basics of Wills
and Estate Planning, providing information and guidance that may
answer questions you have throughout this process. This week we
discuss Estate Administration and the procedures that must be
complied with before your Estate is inherited.
Many people die believing that their assets will automatically
transfer to their loved ones through their Will. In some
circumstances this is simply not the case. If your Will nominated
an Executor, or if there was no Will at all, then certain
procedures must be complied with before your Estate is inherited.
This article shall discuss who may be in charge of your Estate upon
your death and what this person is obliged to do when administering
your Estate.
Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration
If an adult dies leaving a valid Will, the named Executor in the
Will must apply to the Supreme Court for a Grant of Probate.
If an adult dies without leaving a valid Will or if the Executor
named in the Will has died or is unable or unwilling to act as
Executor (commonly known as dying intestate), then it is necessary
to apply to the Supreme Court for Letters of Administration instead
of a Grant of Probate.
Obtaining Letters of Administration from the Court can be costly
and time consuming as the person seeking the grant must locate and
obtain the consent of all of the deceased’s beneficiaries to
the appointment of an Administrator of the Estate. If the
beneficiaries fail to agree on who is to be appointed, the Court
will decide who will be the Administrator of the Estate.
Circumstances may also arise to complicate the application or
provide that an application for a Grant of Probate is not
required.
In any case, it is strongly recommended to seek specialised
legal advice as soon as you are notified of the deceased’s
death.
Obligations of Administrator/Executor
It is the Executor or Administrator’s duty to administer
the Estate. This includes:
Managing the Deceased’s Funeral and associated costs.
Preparing and filing applications for Grants of Probate,
Letters of Administration and Letters of Administration with the
Will Annexed (mentioned above).
Ensure all assets are brought in and secured.
Publishing legal notices to creditors and beneficiaries.
Settling all debts with potential creditors.
Distributing all remaining assets to real estate to
beneficiaries or surviving joint tenants in accordance to the
Will.
This process will include, for example, managing the process of
selling real estate and shares.
Should there be legal proceedings against your will; the
Executor will also be the representative Defendant to the action in
Family Provision Act 1972 (WA) claims.
The Executor/Administrator must also ensure that they:
- Fulfil any additional duties. This may include for
example, Insurance of all assets, managing interests of the estate,
investment of unused funds.
- Comply with any tax obligations such as file tax returns to the
Australian Tax Office.
How can HHG Legal Group Help?
Administering an Estate can be quite difficult. As the Executor
owes a fiduciary duty to the Estate, it is important for the
Executor to seek legal guidance when attending to his/her duties.
We are highly qualified and able to assist you with every step of
managing a deceased estate, including preparing the application for
a Grant, administering the Estate, advertising for and liaising
with creditors, distributing to beneficiaries and transferring
assets.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
There are several requirements that must be completed by an executor before the distribution of assets to beneficiaries.
