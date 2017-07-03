All building and construction industry employers that
perform or tender for Commonwealth funded building work must ensure
that their enterprise agreements (EAs) comply with the provisions
of the Building Code 2016 by the transition period expiry date of
31 August 2017.
On 17 February 2017, amendments to the Building and
Construction Industry (Improving Productivity) Act 2016 came
into effect bringing forward the transition period expiry date from
29 November 2018 to 31 August 2017.
Employers that do not have Building Code 2016 compliant EAs will
not be eligible to perform or be awarded Commonwealth funded
building work after 31 August 2017. There is no limit on the size
of the building and construction employer to whom the Code applies,
with the provisions applying to large building companies all the
way through to small subcontractors.
WHAT IS COMMONWEALTH FUNDED BUILDING WORK?
Commonwealth funded building work is broadly defined and
includes a variety of projects that are either performed directly
for the Commonwealth or indirectly funded by the Commonwealth by a
grant or other program.
HOW DO EMPLOYERS COMPLY WITH THE BUILDING CODE 2016?
All employers and subcontractors that perform or tender for
Commonwealth funded building work must ensure that their EAs comply
with section 11 of the Building Code 2016.
Examples of non-compliant EA provisions include but are not
limited to:
prohibition or restriction on labour hire;
prescription on the number of employees or subcontractors that
can be employed or engaged;
union consultation or approval in relation to the type of
employees employed;
union consultation or approval in relation to the engagement of
subcontractors or the terms of engagement;
limitations on an employer’s right to make decisions about
redundancy, demobilisation or redeployment of employees for
operational reasons;
limitations on an employer’s ability to determine when and
where work can be performed to meet operational requirements;
prohibition on the payment of loaded rates of pay;
prescription of the terms and conditions on which
subcontractors are engaged; and
prescription on the type of work or tasks that may be performed
by employees or subcontractors.
WATCH THIS SPACE!
The Building Code 2016 differs from the previous Building Code
2013 in many areas.
There is currently heated debate as well as union protests over
the Building Code 2016, which was recently showcased by the
CFMEU’s national day of protest on 20 June 2017. The Federal
Opposition has introduced a disallowance motion in the Senate
seeking to strike down the Building Code 2016, which is due to be
voted on by 9 August 2017.
