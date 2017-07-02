On 22 June 2017, the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal
(Tribunal) handed down its decision in
McClymont v Department of Family and Community Services
(the Department) [2017] NSWCATAD 202. This
decision explored whether the Department undertook "reasonable
searches" as required under s 53(2) of the Government
Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (NSW) (GIPA
Act) for information requested by the Applicant.
The information sought by the Applicant related to the
maintenance of two units at the social housing premises where he
resided.
In April 2016, the Department provided the Applicant access to
some information but denied access to other information on the
bases that it concerned personal information, contained
commercial-in-confidence provisions of a government contract and
may prejudice a person's commercial interests. Following the
original determination and the commencement of the Tribunal
proceedings, the Department located further information and
provided this to the Applicant, whilst maintaining that the balance
of the information requested would not be disclosed due to an
overriding public interest against disclosure.
The Applicant contended that the Department held more
information than that it had identified and its searches for the
information requested were insufficient.
The Tribunal's role was to determine whether the
Department's supplementary decision that it did not hold
information, other than what was identified was the "correct
and preferable decision". In answering this question, the
Tribunal stated that the Department was only required to conduct
reasonable searches for the information and the Tribunal could
consider the extent and effectiveness of such searches.
The Applicant submitted that the documents provided to him were
not sequentially ordered, some documents were produced twice and
some documents were produced to him were not documents he
requested. However, the Tribunal did not accept that this led to a
conclusion that further information existed.
The Department provided evidence from its staff showing that the
TRIM file was reviewed, electronic searches of TRIM using specified
keywords were conducted and other teams within the Department
carried out searches for the information on different systems.
Although there was not direct evidence from each person who carried
out the relevant searches, which the Tribunal noted would be ideal,
the Tribunal was satisfied that the searches were conducted
appropriately and there was nothing to suggest that the Department
held further information.
Finally, the Tribunal held that whilst it had jurisdiction to
review a decision that an agency does not hold information, it did
not have jurisdiction to review any alleged failure to comply with
an obligation to conduct reasonable searches.
