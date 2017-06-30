Queensland's introducing labour hire licensing laws and, as
Shae McCartney explains, they could affect you even if you
aren't in Queensland.
TRANSCRIPT
So Queensland is the first State to introduce labour hire
licensing laws; South Australia and Victoria have indicated that
they're soon to follow. The legislation as it's currently
proposed will cover not only companies who provide labour hire in
Queensland but also companies who are located in Queensland and
provide labour hire out, and companies who provide labour hire into
Queensland.
The definition of who is a labour hire provider and who is a
worker working under a labour hire arrangement is so broad that
this could include (for example) a company who sends a worker into
Brisbane for a period to work in someone else's business. If
you're doing any business in Queensland and it could be a
labour hire arrangement you need to consider whether you might be
captured by these laws.
If you're a labour hire provider you need to consider
firstly whether you could meet the requirements in the legislation
and require a licence. If you do require a licence the test is
quite strict. It includes being able to evidence that you're a
fit and proper person so you need to start considering now whether
you'll be able to meet that test and what other steps you have
to take to be able to obtain the licence.
If you contract with a labour hire provider or you think you
might because of the nature of your work then you might need to
start thinking about your contracting arrangements. Do they need to
be amended to make sure that the contracts require that the
provider is licensed? Do you have sufficient clauses to allow you
to ask for information to evidence compliance, and do you have a
compliance with law clause?
Clayton Utz communications are intended to provide
commentary and general information. They should not be relied upon
as legal advice. Formal legal advice should be sought in particular
transactions or on matters of interest arising from this bulletin.
Persons listed may not be admitted in all states and
territories.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Employers must protect commercial interests while also ensuring that employees represent the business to a high standard.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).