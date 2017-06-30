On what grounds can a Court quash an adjudication determination?
A recent NSW Court of Appeal decision in Shade Systems Pty Ltd
v Probuild Constructions (Aust) Pty Ltd held that the Building
and Construction Industry Security of Payment Act (the Security of
Payment Act) didn't permit review of the determination of an
adjudicator otherwise than for jurisdictional error.
The facts
Probuild Construction, head contractor, entered into an
agreement with Shade Systems, a subcontractor, for the supply and
installation of external louvers to the facade of an apartment
complex in Chatswood.
In December 2015, Shade Systems served a payment claim on
Probuild claiming $324,334.26 progress payment under the
subcontract. In January 2016, Probuild served a payment schedule on
Shade Systems indicating that it wouldn't make any payments.
The dispute was referred to an adjudicator under the Security of
Payment Act and the adjudicator delivered his determination in
February 2016, allowing the claim for a progress payment of
$277,755.
Court proceedings
Probuild sought to review the determination in the Supreme
Court, on the grounds of a denial of procedural fairness in the
adjudication process, as well as errors of law in the
adjudicator's written reasons. The Court rejected
Probuild's claim of a denial of procedural fairness but found
that there had been an error of law on the face of the record. The
determination was quashed on the grounds that the Court had the
power to review non-jurisdictional errors of law on the face of the
record.
Shade Systems appealed in the Court of Appeal, asserting that
the Court had no power to intervene where the only errors
identified were non-jurisdictional errors of law. The Court
unanimously held that the Security of Payment Act didn't allow
review of the determination of an adjudicator other than for
jurisdictional error.
The decision is presently under appeal to the High Court of
Australia where the High Court has recently granted special leave
to appeal the Court of Appeal decision. If the High Court finds
that the Supreme Court does have the power to review adjudications
on non-jurisdictional grounds it may open the flood gates as to the
number of determinations that are reviewed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
