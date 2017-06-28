As an insurance lawyer, my day job requires me to engage with
insurer clients, insureds and combative co-litigants.
Unfortunately, this reality means there is little room to build a
strong sense of social conscience. I would venture to say that I am
not alone among my colleagues in admitting that, at times, I am
overcome when I ask myself how I can contribute more to the
community.
So when an email landed in my inbox seeking expressions of
interest for a Jawun
secondment, I didn't hesitate to apply.
This opportunity has seen me uprooted from my usual role in the
insurance litigation team of Norton Rose Fulbright, Brisbane and
parachuted into Tranby National
Indigenous Adult Education & Training, an Indigenous
community organisation situated in the Inner Sydney suburb of
Glebe, for the past six weeks.
The Jawun model is unique and aims to bridge the gap between
corporate Australia and Indigenous Australians, by facilitating
meaningful skills transfer to bring about enduring changes within
the Indigenous Australian community.
Tranby is truly an incredible organisation, providing vocational
education and training to Indigenous adults, funded through
government grants and corporate partnerships. During my secondment,
I have been tasked with assisting the Tranby leadership team to
design strategic plans that will ensure the longevity of the
college, with a primary focus on obtaining funding sources outside
of government grants. One of the projects I have assisted on is the
development of a pre-law university pathway that Tranby has in
place with the University of Sydney.
Interestingly, my work at Tranby has required me to draw upon
the 'soft skills' I have formed from working in a corporate
environment. Operating outside of my usual safety net of format and
procedure, and without familiar colleagues, I have been forced to
navigate this experience with an increasing sense of adaptability
and resilience.
My time at Tranby has given me the opportunity to connect with
the Indigenous community as I never have before and work with a
fantastic group of highly skilled, tenacious people. The challenges
facing Indigenous community organisations such as Tranby, are big
beasts with no simple 'one-size-fits-all' solution, and
will only be surmounted with some serious ingenuity and hard
grit.
Witnessing the power and connection that can be distilled from
family, community and country is something that will remain with me
for many years to come. I have come to appreciate the holistic
impact of education and opportunity on an individual's life. My
contribution to the Indigenous community may be small, but it is
entirely worthwhile.
Most importantly, I have learned that we all have the power to
influence and bring about change.
