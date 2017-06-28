The Federal Court of Australia recently heard argument about
whether an insurance policy offering protection against an adverse
costs liability could be proffered as sufficient security for
costs.
This week, the Court handed down its decision rejecting the
sufficiency of the particular policy and requiring the plaintiff to
provide bank guarantees (or such other security as the parties
might agree upon) failing which the proceedings would be
stayed.
This decision may significantly undermine the benefits of this
type of policy in Australia.
Background
The proceedings are representative proceedings brought pursuant
to the provisions of the Federal Court of Australia Act.
The Plaintiff, Petersen Superannuation Fund Pty Limited, alleges
that the Defendants, the Bank of Queensland Limited and DDH Graham
Limited, are liable for losses suffered as a result of various
fraudulent transactions on market money deposit accounts held by
the Plaintiff and those whom the Plaintiff represents.
The Plaintiff holds an adverse costs insurance policy
underwritten by AmTrust Europe
("Policy"). Pursuant to its terms the
Plaintiff is entitled to indemnity for defence costs up to
$5.5million
.
Litigation funder, Vannin Capital Operations Limited, is funding
the Plaintiff's claim.
The Defendants sought security for the costs which they
anticipated they would incur in the preliminary stages of this
matter. The Plaintiff and Vannin accepted that it was appropriate
that the Defendants' costs be secured but were prepared to
proffer nothing more than the Policy to secure those costs.
The Issues
Introduction
Section 1335(1) of the Corporations Act provides
that:
"Where a corporation is a plaintiff in any action or other
legal proceeding, the court having jurisdiction in the matter may,
if it appears by credible testimony that there is reason to believe
that the corporation will be unable to pay the costs of the
defendant if successful in his, her or its defence, require
sufficient security to be given for those costs and stay all
proceedings until security is given."
The Court was satisfied that the threshold requirement of
credible testimony was satisfied.
Could the Policy, as a matter of principal, be advanced as
security for costs and, if so, did its terms proffer sufficient
security ?
Matter of Principal
Upon reviewing a number of recent UK decisions, the Court noted
that a practice had emerged in the UK of accepting appropriately
worded adverse costs policies as sufficient security for a
defendant's costs.
The Court therefore accepted that "an appropriate
(Policy) should be regarded as an acceptable form of security for
cases such as this".
Suitable Terms
But the Court was not satisfied that the Policy's terms
proffered sufficient security. Its reasons included the
following:-
The Defendants are not insured under the Policy even though it
is the Defendants who will have the benefit of the costs order and
it is the Defendants who will be seeking the benefit of the
security which the Policy affords.
The Defendants have no contractual rights upon which they can
rely to force the Plaintiff to enforce the terms of the
Policy.
There are various provisions in the Policy which entitle the
insurer to escape any liability to the Plaintiff in the
circumstances which those provisions prescribe.
It is not clear what would happen to the proceeds of the Policy
in the event that the Plaintiff went into liquidation.
The Policy instructs the Plaintiff to take various steps to
resist any summary assessment of the Defendants' costs for
which the Plaintiff is liable.
Claiming Directly against the Insurer
The Court noted that even though the Defendants might be
entitled under the new Civil Liability (Third Party Claims
Against Insurers) Act 2017 (NSW) to seek recovery directly
against the Plaintiff's insurers, there remained a number of
difficulties which might prevent the Defendants from effectively or
conveniently prosecuting that claim.
Conclusion
The Court directed the Plaintiff to provide security in the form
of bank guarantees (or such other form as they might agree upon)
for approximately $1.5 million.
The Policy was rejected as security because its terms and
conditions rendered it unsuitable. The troubling point for insurers
about this case is that its observations about the Policy could be
extended to all adverse costs policies rendering many if not all of
them unsuitable security.
Unless this decision is overturned on appeal, there may need to
be a complete rethink about adverse costs policies in
Australia.
The name of the case is Petersen Superannuation Pty Limited
v Bank of Queensland Limited & Anor [2017] FCA 699. If you
would like a copy, please let me know.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
