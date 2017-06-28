If you're involved in transactions concerning Australian
land, you need to factor in changes to the Foreign Resident CGT
Withholding Tax regime (FRWT Regime) which come
into effect on Saturday, 1 July 2017.
The Treasury Laws Amendment (Foreign Resident Capital Gains
Withholding Payments) Act 2017 (Cth) will:
increase the rate of withholding from 10% to 12.5%; and
reduce the "property value exclusion" threshold for
direct acquisitions in Australian land from $2m to $750k.
The FRWT Regime, which commenced 1 July 2016, can impose broad
obligations on parties to transactions involving direct and
indirect (ie. through acquisitions in majority Australian
landholding companies and trusts) acquisitions in Australian land
even where all the parties are Australian residents, and it can
apply to the granting of options in respect of Australian land
Importantly, the "property value exclusion" only
applies to direct acquisitions in Australian land, and not to
indirect acquisitions or the granting of options (but it can apply
to the subsequent transfer of the subject land on exercise of an
option). Consequently you can still have obligations under the FRWT
Regime on:
the indirect acquisition of an interest in a majority
Australian landholding company or trust even where the underlying
Australian landholdings are less than the "property value
exclusion" threshold; or
the granting of an option in respect of Australian land even if
the subsequent acquisition on exercise of the option would fall
within the "property value exclusion".
At the same time that the Federal Government announced the above
changes in the most recent Federal Budget, it also flagged that the
test for determining indirect interests in Australian real property
would be modified. If implemented, this would potentially broaden
the transactions involving indirect acquisitions in Australian land
which could be affected by the FRWT Regime. However, the
legislation dealing with this proposed measure has yet to be
introduced.
Given the broad reach of the FRWT Regime, all parties to
transactions involving direct and indirect acquisitions in, and the
granting of options in respect of, Australian land, including
freehold / leasehold and mining, quarrying or prospecting rights,
should seek specialised advice on their obligations under the FRWT
Regime.
