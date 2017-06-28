Where once intellectual property rights were considered
sacrosanct, a couple of recent legal decisions indicate the ground
is shifting in some areas of the law.
Plain packaging laws deemed a legitimate public health
measure
It was recently reported around the world that the dispute panel
of the World Trade Organisation had ruled that Australia's
plain packaging laws for cigarettes were a legitimate public health
measure and did not constitute an illegal barrier to trade.
The WTO ruling is not expected to be published until July, but
it follows other setbacks for international tobacco giants seeking
to take legal action against Australia for impinging on their
trademark intellectual property rights.
The leak of the WTO decision, as reported by the Bloomberg news
agency, was a significant victory for Australia and affirms the
right of governments to take action for the wellbeing of their
citizens, even though the action may impinge on intellectual
property rights.
Tobacco companies protest against erosion of IP brand
rights
The tobacco companies had argued that plain packaging laws were
an infringement of their IP rights, and Australia's action in
2012 imposing plain packaging and graphic cancer warnings on
cigarette packets was a world first in overturning IP brand
rights.
The tobacco giants argued that such government legislation could
set a precedent for other countries to implement new labelling
rules for alcohol and junk food. The WTO case against plain
packaging was lodged by several nations, including Indonesia, Cuba
and Honduras. They argued that Australia's plain packaging laws
imposed unfair restrictions on the use of trade marks, geographical
indications and other markings in violation of several WTO
agreements.
Other countries follow Australia's lead on plain
packaging
The WTO rulings open the door for more countries to follow
Australia's lead in imposing plain packaging on tobacco
products. France, Hungary, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Slovenia
and the UK have already adopted their own plain packaging rules and
it is under consideration in Canada, Turkey, Singapore and South
Africa.
This decision, along with other adverse rulings in international
jurisdictions on tobacco packaging, points to a shift in the
security of intellectual property rights that could have an impact
beyond Big Tobacco.
I imagine there would be little public support for the right of
tobacco giants to sell their product in attractive packaging, but
there could be concern this could lead to the overturn of other IP
rights in the name of the public good.
Wine educator wins right to trade mark the name "Champagne
Jayne"
A recent decision on use of the word "champagne"
reinforces this shift. The champagne region of France has
strenuously enforced its intellectual property right to the word
"champagne" for decades. Its trade association took legal
action against anyone who used it, and nearly always won.
When an Australian wine educator and commentator, Jayne Powell,
tried to trademark the name "Champagne Jayne" the French
came down hard, taking her to court to stop her using the name even
though she wasn't a producer.
But after a five year battle the Australian Federal Court ruled
in her favour, allowing her to register "Champagne Jayne"
as her trade mark. The court found using the word
"champagne" in her role as a wine educator did not breach
the ban on labelling sparkling wine as champagne. (See Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne v
Powell [2015] FCA 1110.)
It's a lesson for anybody who seeks to protect their brand
under the Trade Marks Act, and demonstrates the need to know
one's legal rights in a changing world.
What is a trade mark?
Section 17 of the Trade Marks Act defines a trade mark
as "a sign used, or intended to be used, to distinguish goods
or services dealt with or provided in the course of trade by a
person from goods or services so dealt with or provided by any
other person".
This can include a letter, number, word, phrase, sound, smell,
shape, logo, picture or packaging. Cadbury's purple wrapper has
a trade mark. Put the letter "i" in front of anything and
Apple will come knocking. Same with putting "Mc" on any
food outlet, or using the word "Olympic" or
"Anzac" on a business or product. Try using Superman,
Batman or Wonder Woman and you could prompt a visit from a
superhero lawyer.
The rules and regulations governing intellectual property are
constantly changing, so it is important to stay on top of them to
protect your own intellectual property and make sure you aren't
breaching somebody else's rights.
