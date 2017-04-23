A comprehensive review of the Australian Consumer Law
(ACL) was undertaken in 2016 through Consumer
Affairs Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ). The
review was required to be undertaken under the terms of the
Intergovernmental Agreement for the Australian Consumer
Law.
The terms of reference for the review were broad, looking not
only at whether the ACL is operating as intended (and not imposing
unnecessary regulatory burdens on industry), but also considering
the effectiveness of the multiple regulator enforcement model,
whether the ACL has met COAG's objectives, and the flexibility
of the framework to deal with emerging issues.
An interim report was issued in October 2016 for consultation,
with submissions closing in December 2016. The interim report
indicated that there was general stakeholder agreement that the ACL
is functioning well, though there are areas for improvement. The
Interim Report asked for feedback on a broad range of issues
including for example, of relevance in the communications sector,
regulation of unsolicited contracts, whether current ACL measures
are sufficient to ensure price transparency in online shopping and
the effectiveness of consumer guarantees in the online
environment.
The report is due to be finalised by March 2017. The
Government's response to the report may well have wide ranging
implications in the communications sector.
