The Productivity Commission's final report on its inquiry
into intellectual property was presented to Parliament just before
Christmas.
The report makes a number of recommendations in relation to
copyright, an asset of significant importance to the communications
sector. Key recommendations included that:
The Australian Law Reform Commission's recommendation, from
its 2014 report on copyright and the digital economy, to adopt a
'fair use' exception should be implemented (recommendation
6.1). Under current Australian law certain specific exemptions
apply to the exclusive rights granted to creators, known as
'fair dealing' exceptions. The Productivity Commission,
like the Australian Law Reform Commission before it, found that
these exceptions are too narrow and that Australia would benefit
from adopting a US style 'fair use' principles based
exception, which provides broader exceptions to the rights granted
to creators of copyright.
The safe harbour provisions in the Copyright Act 1968
should be expanded to cover all online service providers
(recommendation 19.1). The Copyright Act provides protection
against liability for copyright infringement if certain conditions
are met, which vary depending on the type of activity but include
adopting policies to limit ongoing infringement, such as
terminating the accounts of repeat offenders. However, the
protection is only provided to 'carriage service providers'
as defined in the Telecommunications Act 1997 and is
therefore limited largely to internet service providers. The online
service providers that would receive protection under a broader
safe harbour regime include cloud storage providers, search engines
and organisations such as libraries and universities for particular
activities. The Government consulted on an exposure draft of the
Copyright Amendment (Disability and Other Measures) Bill in late
2015, which provided for this recommended expansion of the safe
harbour provisions, but that Bill has not been introduced to
Parliament.
Although the issues raised in the Productivity Commission report
have been the subject of various reviews and recommendations to
Government over a long period of time, the copyright
recommendations are controversial and do not have broad support
from stakeholders. The Government is consulting on the report, with
the period for submissions closing on 14 February 2017, and an
expected date for the Government's response in mid-2017.
This publication does not deal with every important topic or
change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute
for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's
specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of
interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice
relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named
individuals listed.
