The Minister for Communications, Senator Mitch Fifield,
announced on 7 April 2017 that the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission (ACCC) will commence a
broadband performance monitoring and reporting
(BPMR) program from mid-2017. The ACCC had been
seeking Government approval to commence such a program from the
time that it completed an initial pilot program in 2015. The BPMR
program is seen by the ACCC as an important complement to the other
work the ACCC is doing in this area. For example, earlier this year
the ACCC published a set of principles to assist internet service
providers in ensuring that their advertising claims about broadband
speeds are not misleading (see
Compliance activity in relation to broadband speed claims: On the
ACCC's agenda).
The BPMR program, which will run for 4 years at a cost of
approximately $7 million, will use a hardware based testing device
to sample speeds of a representative group of fixed-line broadband
services supplied over the National Broadband Network
(NBN). Testing will also be conducted of
alternative networks, but on a smaller scale. The results of the
monitoring – which will be undertaken in approximately 4,000
households – will be made publicly available. This means that
consumers will be able to use the data in selecting services and
also to monitor whether they are receiving the speeds they are
paying for. It is thought, based on the experience in other
jurisdictions which have undertaken similar programs, that the
increased transparency provided by the reporting will improve
competition in the retail services market. The ACCC will be able to
use the data to assess whether advertising claims made by internet
service providers of the speeds of their services are accurate.
Importantly, the BPMR program will allow an assessment of whether
slow NBN speeds are caused by network issues or, alternatively, by
the actions of internet service providers themselves, for example,
where a provider does not purchase sufficient capacity on the NBN
to support use by its customers during peak periods.
This publication does not deal with every important topic or
change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute
for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's
specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of
interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice
relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named
individuals listed.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
To comply with the Spam Act, you must have consent from the individual you want to add to your marketing database.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).