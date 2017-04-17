The new double tax agreement between Australia and Germany has
now entered into force.
This is the first treaty in Australia which reflects the
OECD's Base Erosion and Profit Sharing (generally known as
'BEPS') Project recommendations for tax
treaties. Changes introduced by this treaty will impact current
structures and future deals involving German entities. Also, this
is likely to be a template for Australia's treaties into the
future.
BEPS recommendations
Features which implement BEPS Project recommendations
include:
The definition of 'permanent establishment' has been
substantially expanded, with the result that it will be harder for
German businesses to carry on activities in Australia without being
taxed in Australia. For example, activities of closely related
enterprises are to be aggregated in determining whether, together,
they constitute a permanent establishment in Australia.
A 'Limitation of benefits' article has been included,
to prevent treaty shopping. It is designed to prevent structures
which use a German (or Australian) entity in order to take
advantage of the terms of the treaty. It does this, broadly, by
denying the benefit of the treaty where using the treaty is one of
the 'principal purposes' of the arrangement or
transaction.
Withholding tax
Interest: Germany joins the list of countries
for which there is exemption from Australian interest withholding
tax for financial institutions and government entities (making 10
countries in total, including the US and the UK). That is, German
banks can lend directly to Australian borrowers without interest
withholding tax applying.
Dividends: Germany joins the list of countries
for which there is a participation exemption from Australian
dividend withholding tax. That is, German parent companies can
receive dividends from Australian subsidiaries free of withholding
tax (subject to various conditions, including that the parent must
have at least an 80 per cent voting interest). There is also a new
5 per cent dividend withholding tax rate for shareholders with at
least a 10 per cent voting interest, and the 15 per cent rate
provided for in the current treaty with Germany continues to apply
to other German shareholders.
Royalties: The withholding tax rate on royalty
payments made between Australia and Germany has been reduced to 5
per cent.
Application dates
The withholding tax amendments apply for payments made from
January 1, 2017. Amendments in respect of fringe
benefits tax apply for fringe benefits provided on or after
April 1, 2017. Amendments affecting income tax
will have effect from July 1, 2017.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
In summary, Treasury states that the recharacterisation results in "taxation distortions" and that the federal government "is considering measures which remove the tax advantages of stapled arrangements".
The public offer exemption applies to Australian borrowers that are companies or Australian branches of foreign companies.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).